How and When You Can Watch All Panthers Preseason Games

Just over 24 hours from now, football will be back, and so will the Carolina Panthers. The NFL's annual Hall of Fame game kicks off on Thursday night. While stars like Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan won't throw on the pads for this game, it's still an opportunity to gauge young talent and players who are fighting for roster spots.

The HOF game is the first of four preseason games the Panthers are set to play before kicking off Week 1 against the Chicago Bears on September 13th.

Backup QB Kenny Pickett is set to start against the Arizona Cardinals in Thursday night's matchup, as both teams both have former players being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Carolina's Luke Kuechly and Arizona's Larry Fitzgerald will become HOFers on Saturday.

Before the preseason officially begins, here's the full Panthers preseason schedule and where audiences can watch the action.

HOF Game: Carolina Panthers vs Arizona Cardinals

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The preseason officially begins on Thursday night at 8 PM EST. Carolina and Arizona kick off the 2026 season up in Canton, Ohio.

The game will be nationally televised on NBC and will also stream on Fubo.

This game will tell Carolina fans the least about the actual roster and what to be excited about this season. No bona fide starters will suit up, and that even includes rookie Monroe Freeling, who was drafted in this year's first round.

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills

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Nine days after the HOF game, Carolina takes its first road trip of the football year, traveling to Buffalo to face the Bills.

Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, August 15th, at 1 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on WSOC, Charlotte's ABC affiliate, which is on Channel 9.

It's hard to say whether starters will suit up for this game as well or if Dave Canales will hold them back till the final two games. Carolina and Buffalo played against each other in the 2025 season, and Carolina got absolutely eviscerated, losing 40-9.

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

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Carolina stays on the road, this time heading south as they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is another team Carolina played last season. The Jaguars and Panthers opened their seasons against eachother and the Jags came out on top 26-10

A Friday night game on August 21st at 7:30 PM, and will be broadcast on WSOC Channel 9.

It doesn't have to be for long, but this is a game where some defensive starters should play. This especially goes for Devin Lloyd, who left Jacksonville for Carolina after the best year of his career, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

Carolina Panthers vs Houston Texans

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Just over two weeks from Week 1 kickoff, Carolina hosts one final preseason game, and Friday night lights are on at Bank of America Stadium.

2023 No. 1 pick Bryce Young and No. 2 pick CJ Stroud will finish their preseasons in Charlotte. Expect a good dosage of starters in this game, not more than a half, but live game reps are important, and there's no better time to get them than at home.

Carolina's preseason finale kicks off on Friday, August 28th, at 7 PM EST and will air on WSOC Channel 9.