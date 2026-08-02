Panthers Rookie Report: Who Is Rising (and Falling) on the Depth Chart?

With a full week of practice now in the books, the Carolina Panthers have a good feel for how well their impressive rookie class is acclimating to the NFL. Which rookies are rising or falling on the depth chart?

Monroe Freeling: Rising

Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monroe Freeling is, by definition, rising. He was pushed into the starting right tackle role with Taylor Moton's injury. But even without that, he is rising. Since being forced into action, Freeling has responded well, answering questions about his NFL readiness.

Lee Hunter: Rising

Lee Hunter is in the exact same situation. With Tershawn Wharton hurt, Hunter got thrust up the depth chart, but he's done well of his own accord. Robert Hunt said he believes Lee has something special, so he's capturing the attention of those he's lining up against every day.

Chris Brazzell II: Falling

Chris Brazzell was absolutely rising and was poised to be a starting wide receiver before getting hurt. He's going to undergo season-ending surgery, so he has fallen completely off the depth chart. It's a shame, because he was performing well in camp.

Will Lee III: Rising

Will Lee has been incredible in camp so far. He's convinced the Panthers to try working Jaycee Horn into the slot so that Horn, Lee, and Mike Jackson can share the field. He's going to force Ejiro Evero to find ways to work a rookie into his defense. That's how good he's been.

Sam Hecht: Falling

Carolina Panthers guard Sam Hecht (75) and tackle Albert Reese IV (76) grab some pickle juice | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the beginning of training camp, we thought that Sam Hecht was destined to overtake Luke Fortner and grab a starting spot on the offensive line. Now, it's being reported that he's not going to start Week 1. Whether that's his fault or Fortner's doesn't matter, as he has slipped a little on the depth chart.

Zakee Wheatley: Falling

We would have said the same thing about Zakee Wheatley, too. We thought he'd overtake Nick Scott and Lathan Ransom to start opposite Tre'von Moehrig, but there's been hardly a peep out of Wheatley. He has yet to really state his case for starting, so he has slipped a bit as well.

Jackson Kuwatch: Neither

Jackson Kuwatch was viewed as a seventh-round flyer who might play special teams. So far, that has not changed. There's backup linebacker spots available for him, but he's done nothing to push for more so far at training camp, which is not at all surprising. He wasn't expected to.