How Jonathon Brooks Has Become a Major Fantasy Sleeper for Panthers

Every year in Fantasy Football, there are players who will come out of nowhere, and become breakout starters on everyone's team. A candidate for a potential fantasy breakout on the Carolina Panthers is running back Jonathon Brooks. The 2024 second-round draft pick out of Texas still has the talent and physical traits to be a successful NFL running back, but he just has to stay healthy for long enough.

Panthers fans are as excited about Brooks going into this 2026 season as they've ever been about him. There seems to be a buzz around the Panthers about Brooks being healthy for the first time in a long time and what that could mean. For the Panthers, it's extremely important that Brooks contributes something since they lost Rico Dowdle.

NFL Analyst Sees Jonathon Brooks' Stock Rising

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) walk on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport dropped his list of eight players whose fantasy football stock has risen after OTAs ended. The list came in no specific order, but Jonathon Brooks was the fourth player mentioned, and Davenport likes what Dave Canales has said about Brooks thus far. Canales has been very complimentary of Brooks since the start of OTAs and really just throughout this offseason.

Dave Canales has talked about how Brooks has looked great, and mentioned the versatility that comes with Brooks, being both a threat in the run game and as a receiver. Brooks is currently working back towards higher reps.

Obviously, health is the top talking point with Brooks, as it should be. One part of this pivotal season for Brooks is that he should have all sorts of opportunities in the Panthers backfield with Rico Dowdle leaving Carolina to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brooks possesses qualities similar to Dowdle's and can ideally mirror the explosiveness that Dowdle brought at times.

Where Jonathon Brooks Should be Drafted

Dec 1, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) runs for yardage against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As far as where Jonathon Brooks will fall in Fantasy Football drafts, it's going to be late. Brooks will likely range anywhere from the 12th to the 14th round, right before players switch to drafting defenses and kickers.

If Brooks can slowly increase in reps throughout the season, then he should be able to make a real impact for the Panthers' backfield and for Fantasy Football managers around the country. Week One through Week Four is going to feature a lot of Chuba Hubbard, as reports have come out that the Panthers believe Hubbard can be a bellcow running back.