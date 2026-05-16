How the Carolina Panthers are Big Winners Despite Grueling Schedule

The Carolina Panthers' schedule is one of the more difficult in the NFL this season. Coming off a division title in 2025, it's only going to get harder for the Panthers this year to improve on the success from last year.

The Panthers play six teams that made the playoffs last season: the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, Denver Broncos, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Even beyond that, Carolina plays teams like the Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions, who had down years in 2025, but are projected to be back in the mix this season for the postseason.

This is a grueling schedule, even with the Panthers getting better this offseason through the NFL Draft and free agency; it's hard for our team. There is one catch, though, one advantage that the Panthers have more than any other team in the NFL.

NFL Analyst Touts Panthers as Schedule Release Winners For One Reason

Jul 30, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers helmets at Carolina Panthers Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In this new era of NFL football, it's clear that the league wants to go global and reach a wider audience. There's evidence all around the league for it. Just look at the international game slate, with teams traveling to countries that have never had live NFL football, such as Australia in Week One.

Fox Sports' Ralph Vacchiano released his 7 biggest winners and losers from the NFL's schedule release on Friday morning, naming Carolina as a big winner despite its difficult schedule. The Panthers are seen as winners, not because of the opponents they drew, but because of the distance they travel this NFL season.

Luckily for the Carolina Panthers, they don't have to make any 12-16-hour flights this season. As a matter of fact, the Panthers won't even travel further than the central time zone in the U.S. The Panthers will travel the fewest air miles this season, totaling 8,740. This could go under the radar in terms of impact on the season, but the Panthers are absolutely winners because of this.

The #Panthers are projected to travel just 8,740 miles during the 2026 season, the fewest in the NFL. Carolina will have one of the league’s biggest scheduling advantages from a travel standpoint this year. pic.twitter.com/yV0HIupAHS — bran (@branclt) May 13, 2026

Despite the tough schedule as far as opponents go, Vacchiano is right here. The lack of travel can play a major factor in how much wind Carolina has throughout the season, potentially creating more time for rest, and recovery, which is super important in a sport where major injuries can happen at any moment.

Panthers Furthest Distance Opponent Is...

Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks over the defensive set during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While the 49ers and LA Rams will be flying internationally this season, the Panthers' longest flight this season will be to Minneapolis, Minnesota, when they go on the road to play the new-look Minnesota Vikings, which most assume will be led by new QB Kyler Murray.

The Panthers may have some elite opponents on their schedule, but one thing fans shouldn't have to worry about is the Panthers' lack of preparation and rest going into each game, cause Carolina won't be doing too much traveling compared to the rest of the league.