Why Panthers-Lions on SNF is Important For Carolina Early On

The Carolina Panthers' full schedule was released on Thursday night, with the Panthers facing no shortage of tough competition throughout the NFL season. Opening the season, Carolina faces off against the Chicago Bears at home in Week One of the season, which should provide a good test and a look at where Carolina stands, but the next big one is Week Four.

Facing the Bears in Week One isn't nothing, but it's still just Week One; it's an opportunity for every team to get a real first look at their rosters. Barring injury, no team is making or breaking their season in Week One, though. A perfect example of why Week One isn't anything to worry too much about is the Patriots' loss to the Raiders in 2025.

Panthers-Lions Land in Top 10 Most Important SNF Games

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna (90) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during second-half action at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct, 8, 2023. | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Panthers first primetime game of 2026 comes in Week Four of the season, as they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. For the last few years, the Lions have been a staple in the NFL Playoffs, but in 2025, they fell short of making the postseason.

PFF released their "Ranking every 2026 NFL 'Sunday Night Football' matchup" article on Friday morning, and the Panthers' lone game on SNF landed at ninth overall in the rankings. Bradley Locker of PFF acknowledged that there's uncertainty around both teams entering this season, and that both should be viable playoff hopefuls in 2026.

Clarity will characterize the Week Four SNF game in Charlotte. The Panthers aim to make a statement by defeating a team with extensive playoff experience and a strong coaching staff led by head coach Dan Campbell. Alternatively, if the Panthers lose to the Lions, it will highlight that Carolina remains a tier below other playoff-caliber teams in the NFL.

Expectations Rise With a Carolina Win

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Maybe it'll just be in the moment of a potential win, but beating the Detroit Lions on national TV would give the Panthers a ton of momentum heading into their Bye Week, and then going on the road to face another playoff-caliber opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Lions will still be held in high regard around the league this season despite failing to make the playoffs in 2025, still having the core of QB Jared Goff, WR Amon Ra St. Brown, and arguably the best running back in all of Football, Jahmyr Gibbs.

No matter the Panthers' record prior to Week Four, a win against a well-respected team like Detroit, on national TV, puts the Football world on notice that Carolina is for real.