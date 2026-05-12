Predicting the Carolina Panthers 2026 Schedule: A Week-by-Week Breakdown

The Carolina Panthers have, by most accounts, a pretty difficult season ahead of them. Their 2026 opponents are tough, but the way in which those teams are ordered week by week is important. It can make or break the year.

If the Panthers have tough game after tough game, it can create a losing momentum. If the Panthers get some easier opponents mixed in, it absolutely changes things. The placement of the bye week is also crucial. If it comes super early, it's not as helpful.

Predicting the Panthers' 2026 schedule

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Who will the Carolina Panthers play? That we know and have known since the season ended. When will they play them? We won't know until Thursday, but here's a good guess.

There's really no rhyme or reason to this, except what we know based on previous schedules. We know the NFL loves drama, so the biggest divisional games will be held till the end. It's a safe bet that one of the games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in Week 18.

Everything else is pretty difficult to predict, but we're going to do our best to do it anyway. Here's the week-by-week prediction before Thursday's official release:

Week 1: versus Detroit Lions

Week 2: @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 3: @ Green Bay Packers

Week 4: versus Chicago Bears

Week 5: versus Denver Broncos

Week 6: @ Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: versus Baltimore Ravens

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: @ Cleveland Browns

Week 10: @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11: versus New Orleans Saints

Week 12: versus Cincinnati Bengals

Week 13: @ Minnesota Vikings

Week 14: @ New Orleans Saints

Week 15: versus Atlanta Falcons

Week 16: versus Seattle Seahawks

Week 17: @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 18: versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Again, it's pretty likely that the Buccaneers will be on the Week 18 slate, and that game may have no time slot. The NFL may want to leave it open for a potential divisional championship, like it basically was in 2025. A leak suggests that the Lions will be first up.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the third quarter | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Aside from that, it's hard to say, but we do expect the final few weeks to have some interesting games. Seeing the defending champions as they're ramping up for another postseason run is not ideal, nor is seeing the endlessly playoff-bound Pittsburgh Steelers with an angry Rico Dowdle down the stretch.

Nevertheless, these are the opponents the Panthers were dealt, and there aren't a lot of "gimmes" on the schedule. Stay tuned, as we'll have the official schedule once it drops on Thursday at 8 pm ET.