Carolina’s Top Tight End Likes What He Sees in Panthers' 2026 Makeup

It has been a slow but steady climb for a football team that finished with the worst record in in the league in 2023. Carolina Panthers’ director of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan has been a busy man since being promoted to his current role in 2024. He has used free agency and the draft to bolster a roster that was in dire need of talent, and this club is certainly on the upswing.

The Carolina Panthers are a team on the rise

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Also in 2024, the organization hired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Dave Canales to be the club’s latest head coach. In his first season at the helm, the Panthers finished 5-12 thanks to four victories in their final nine games. It was a three-win improvement from what was the 2-15 disaster of ’23.

This past season, the Panthers once again improved by three games in the win column. Although the team finished below .500 for the eighth consecutive year, an 8-9 record was good enough to get them into the playoffs as the NFC South champion.

Carolina’s veteran tight end likes what he sees with his team

TOMMY TREMBLE with a HUGE gain to get us well within field goal range to win this game🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻#KeepPounding

pic.twitter.com/mwe35UNHsr — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) November 16, 2025

Former Notre Dame tight end Tommy Tremble has been a member of the organization since 2021 when the team selected him in the third round of the draft that year. His head coach that first season was Matt Rhule. The former Notre Dame standout has played in 78 regular-season games, totaling a combined 112 receptions for 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also came up with three catches for 22 yards in the home playoff loss to the Rams in January.

Canales’s club is two weeks away from the start of training camp. Rookies report on July 21, and veterans on July 22. And the 26-year-old tight end appears to have very high hopes for a club coming off its first playoff appearance since 2017.

Tommy Tremble has strong thoughts about his club and his quarterback

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“This will be the best team I’ve been a part of here,” said Tremble last month via Scott Fowler of The Charlotte Observer. The former Golden Domer also has high hopes for the team’s starting quarterback. “Bryce (Young) is playing on a different level,” added Tremble (via Fowler). “I’m excited to see him. He’s gonna ball out. And it’s gonna get him paid.”

Tremble is one of the longest tenured players on the team, so his observation is pretty valid. Carolina’s eight wins this past season were the most by the franchise since its last winning season in 2017, when the Panthers were an 11-5 wild card team. It’s safe to say that’s he has seen plenty of bad, and apparently feels that things are getting ready to turn for the better.