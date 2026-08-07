How to Watch Panthers Legend Luke Kuechly's Hall of Fame Induction

The first Carolina Panther to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2024, when Julius Peppers was enshrined. Luke Kuechly will be inducted into the HOF alongside a loaded class of legends, many of whom are also among the best in their franchise's history.

Kuechly will enter the HOF alongside other greats like Saints QB Drew Brees, Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald, Patriots K Adam Vinateri, and 49ers RB Roger Craig.

Carolina drafted Kuechly out of Boston College with the 9th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Just one year after the Panthers drafted their franchise QB, Cam Newton, with the 1st overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The former Panthers ILB earned this honor for his elite football IQ and his effectiveness in both pass coverage and run-stopping. Kuechly posted 18 interceptions and 1,092 tackles from 2012-2019, both the most by any linebacker in that time span.

Along with monster stats and being the epitome of consistency, Kuechly brought home plenty of accolades in his career. The awards Kuechly has won are as follows

2012 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year

5x First-Team All-Pro

7x Pro Bowl

NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

There are a few other players who have a claim to being the best player in franchise history, such as Newton and Peppers. Kuechly is just the most complete at his position compared to the other two.

The peak is better than Peppers', and Kuechly's longevity is better than what Newton was able to put together due to injuries.

Now Kuechly is ready to be celebrated, and can do so after watching the Panthers win at the HOF game against the Arizona Cardinals. Here's when and where to watch the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony Details

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The ceremony is on Saturday, August 8th, at 12:00 PM (Noon) EST.

There are two major broadcast options: ESPN and NFL Network. The hosts will be Rich Eisen, Louis Riddick, and 2017 HOF inductee Kurt Warner. Multiple live-TV streaming services have both networks, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Fubo.

Along with those services, the ESPN and NFL apps are also options. This could be especially useful for any fans who want to watch on mobile devices while out of the house.

There's no designated order for who gets honored first, so the safe bet is to be ready to watch right at noon.