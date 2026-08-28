How to Watch Panthers' Final Preseason Game and Who to Monitor

Tonight at 7:30 pm ET, the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans will face off. For both, it's the final preseason game. The Panthers' starters, however, are not playing after going very hard (and struggling) in the joint practice.

Nevertheless, there is plenty to watch out for (more on that below), and it's always fun to have a Panthers game on. Here's how to watch and what to look for this time.

How to watch Panthers vs. Texans

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (12) hands off to running back Anthony Tyus III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers' preseason finale is being held in Charlotte, the only preseason game out of the four (including the Hall of Fame Game) to be local. But if you can't head to the stadium tonight, you can watch on TV.

It will be broadcast locally for viewers in the area in the surrounding states. In Augusta, Savannah, Charlotte, Wilmington, and the Outer Banks, it'll be on ABC. In Charleston, Roanoke, and Columbia, it will be on CBS.

NBC will have it for those in Greenville, Greensboro, and Raleigh. Those in Richmond, Durham, Spartanburg, and Myrtle Beach can watch on FOX. Alternatively, you can visit the Panthers website or the Panthers app for a live stream. That is free for local viewers.

It's also out-of-market streaming on NFL Game Pass, which offers a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. You can also subscribe to NFL+ on your phone to watch. 99.7 will have the local broadcast on the radio if you can't get any of the TV options.

Who to Monitor

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's the final preseason game, and the starters are not playing. That means that, especially once the initial "starters" like Kenny Pickett and Princely Umanmielen leave the game, everyone playing tonight is fighting for a spot on the roster.

The Panthers have to trim to 53 players soon, so everyone's making their final audition. That includes potential cuts Jimmy Horn Jr., Cam Gill, Elijah Garcia, John Metchie III, Ja'seem Reed, and others.

Those players are among the ones to monitor. For a full list of who to watch, check out our previous coverage. AJ Dillon is among those fighting for a roster spot, too, and attempting to convince the Panthers he's worth keeping as a fourth RB.

The tight ends are of interest, too, particularly Ja'Tavion Sanders. Does he have a chance of making the roster? Is he truly trade bait at this stage? This preseason game, both in how he performs and how he's deployed, will be telling.