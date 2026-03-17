Jaelan Phillips Expects Big Sack Numbers with Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers’ biggest free agency signing has arrived in Charlotte and has started doing interviews as a Carolina Panther. Jaelan Phillips is fully embracing the Panthers and where they are as an organization, but when talking about himself, he expects big things.

In his introductory press conference on Zoom, Phillips discussed how he plans to improve and what he expects of himself. Phillips said, “I do want to get those sack numbers up, I've always known that I can be a 10+, 13+ sack guy.”

Phillips says he's always thought he could be a 10-plus, 13-plus sacks guy. But also says anyone who's watched him play knows he's been an impactful player whether the big sack numbers have been there or no. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 16, 2026

This is lofty talk for Phillips, who, while still being very talented and disruptive, hasn’t had more than 6.5 sacks in a season since 2023. The lack of sacks isn’t all on Phillips, though, as he dealt with injuries leading up to 2025.

Phillips Can Remain Effective Regardless of Sacks

After playing just four games in 2024, Philips played all 17 in 2025. For the season, the former Dolphin/Eagle recorded 29 solo tackles, 5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. Looking at these numbers in isolation would be misleading about Phillips’s actual effectiveness.

2025: Jaelan Phillips ranked 5th in QB pressure rate (15.9%) among all NFL defenders (min 350 pass rush snaps). pic.twitter.com/zPRivWfBJj — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) March 9, 2026

Phillips doesn’t have the flashy high sack totals, but he does have the pressure rate to back up how much he got paid by the Panthers. Phillips’ QB pressure rate was 5th in the entire NFL, with a pressure rate of 15.9%. This is extremely valuable for Carolina, which was at the bottom of the league in pressure rate and QB hits in 2025.

What It Means For the Panthers If Phillips Does Get to 10+ Sacks

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) reacts after the Eagles recover a fumble by Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs on Monday, November 10, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Eagles won the game, 10-7. | Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carolina’s defense should already be better with Phillips’s presence along the edge, but if he finds his way to 10+ sacks, along with young studs like Nic Scourton and Derrick Brown on the line, it may mean the Panthers will have one of the best pass rushes in all of football.

Combine that with the boost in coverage from the Devin Lloyd signing, and the Panthers could prove to be one of the hardest defenses to play against in 2026.

Why Phillips Has to Produce

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws the ball as Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) attempts to block during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If there’s anything that will prove Jaelan Phillips isn’t being overpaid, it’d be a double-digit sack season. Phillips can prove he’s worth all $120 million with a 10+ sack season, and the Panthers overall pass rush and QB pressure rate improving by a large margin from the 2025 unit.

GM Dan Morgan took a huge swing on Phillips believing numbers like these are possible, if it doesn’t work out, Morgan will face questions around his decision making.