Jalen Coker reveals Panthers' mindset going into critical game vs. Falcons
Which Carolina Panthers team will show up today against the Atlanta Falcons?
It could be the scrappy, hard defense and run the rock type team that's won five games this year. Or, it could be the totally incompetent in all three phases type Panthers that have lost five, including some seriously humiliating blowouts.
We won't know until we get about midway through the first quarter, which is when the wheels have tended to fall off this season for Carolina after head coach Dave Canales' opening script has been played out.
One thing we do know is the Panthers should be as motivated as ever coming off last week's extremely disappointing showing against the New Orleans Saints. Here's what wide receiver Jalen Coker had to say about the team's mindset coming into today's game.
Jalen Coker on Panthers' mindset
"Play better" might sound like a simplistic answer in such a complex game, but the truth is that these Panthers have been their own worst enemy this season - no matter who's lining up across from them.
First and foremost, they have to take care of the ball. Bryce Young has seven interceptions and six fumbles on the season. If he's not tight with ball security the Panthers have no chance, whatsoever.
Second, the Panthers have to get Rico Dowdle going - even if the Falcons follow the Saints' lead and sell out to stop the run. Young is simply not equipped to carry this team from behind with the weapons that he has - and they need to rely on a strong rushing attack.
Third, getting Jalen Coker himself involved would be a really big boost for an offense that's had Tetairoa McMillan and Rico Dowdle produce regular results, but exactly nobody else has stepped up to help take the load off of their shoulders.
So far, Coker has seen just 11 targets in four games since returning from injured reserve. Canales has to dial up more plays for the second-year receiver, and Young has to look his way more often rather than trying to force things to McMillan or Xavier Legette.
Defensively, it's all about stopping BIjan Robinson and Atlanta's potent run game. Michael Penix hasn't yet proven that he can beat opponents with his arm, so until he does the best path against these Falcons is to load up against the run and force Penix to make things happen.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers RB Rico Dowdle earns special honor from ESPN
27-TD playmaker named Panthers’ most-valuable trade chip
Jalen Coker makes it clear how he feels about Bryce Young