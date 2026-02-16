Panthers Should Secure Services of Emerging Wideout

The list of undrafted free agents that make impacts around the National Football League grows every year. Keep in mind that the NFL shortened the draft from 12 to eight rounds in 1993, and then to seven rounds in 1994. That year, quarterback Kurt Warner signed with the Green Bay Packers and began his storied journey in professional football that eventually concluded with a bust in Canton, Ohio.

Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports came up with a list of potential free agents who could hit the open market next month. When it came to the reigning NFC South champions, he pointed to a player who joined the club in 2024 as an undrafted free agent and who may be on the verge of a breakout campaign.

Panthers’ WR Jalen Coker Excelled in 2025 Once He Took the Field

“Like (Jalen) Redmond with the Vikings,” explained Perles, “Jalen Coker is an exclusive rights free agent who should absolutely stay put. The 2024 undrafted rookie free agent has shown enticing upside as a physical, big-bodied receiver with some legitimate juice. Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan emerged as a standout this season, but behind him, it's an uncertain hodgepodge. Coker, at just 24, could emerge as the starting outside wide receiver outside McMillan.”

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Last season, the former Holy Cross product missed the first six games (quadriceps) before taking the field in Week 7 vs. the New York Jets. He played in the final 11 regular-season contests, making three starts, and finished with 33 catches (on 43 targets) for 394 yards—the latter just behind McMillan on the team—and three scores.

In the 34-31 playoff setback to the Los Angeles Rams at Charlotte, quarterback Bryce Young targeted the second-year pro a dozen times. Coker finished with nine grabs for 134 yards and Young’s lone TD pass of the afternoon.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A Long Term Deal for the Second-Year Wideout?

As an ERFA, the Carolina Panthers are obviously the only team that the emerging performer can negotiate with. The club doesn have a lot of cap room at the moment (via Spotrac), but on the other hand it may be a wise move to lock up Coker for more than one year.

In 22 regular-season contests dating back to his rookie season in 2024, the 6’3”, 213-pound wideout has totaled 65 catches for 872 yards and five touchdowns. Coker owns a 62.9 catch percentage in two seasons, and has averaged 13.4 yards per reception. He and McMillan make for a pair of sizeable targets for Young.

