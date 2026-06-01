New Faces on Defense Add Up to Breakout Season for Panthers’ Nic Scourton

This just in. The 32 clubs in the National Football League are in midst of their offseason workout schedules.

Meanwhile, there are predictions to be made. Hence, Jacob Infante of Pro Football Sports Network handed out one breakout candidate for each of the 32 teams in the league. When it came to the up-and-coming Carolina Panthers, the author choice was a somewhat familiar one after this performer enjoyed a solid NFL debut in 2025.

Panthers’ OLB Nic Scourton has gotten some help this offseason

Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“As a rookie last year,” said Infante, “Nic Scourton put together a solid performance with five sacks, seven tackles for a loss, and 37 pressures off the edge…Scourton will have Jaelan Phillips rushing alongside him off the edge now, which should put a lot of pressure off of him. A stronger supporting cast and another year of reps against NFL competition should make Scourton even better in Year 2.”

It’s the final sentence that is worth focusing on. Much is expected of Phillips, who last season with the Miami Dolphins (9 starts) and Philadelphia Eagles (8 starts) combined to play in 18 total contests, including the Birds’ playoff clash with the San Francisco 49ers. He signed a four-year, $120 million contract with Dave Canales’s team, and looks to build off a year in which he was amassed a combined for 53 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumbles, a pair of fumble recoveries and four passes defensed.

Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan has added more defensive pieces

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of course, the one-time first-round pick of the ‘Fins (2021) is hardly the only newcomer to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s unit. General manager Dan Morgan also added another former first-round selection in linebacker Devin Lloyd.

The rangy performer did a little bit of everything for the 2025 AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars. He racked up 81 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five interceptions—including a memorable 99-yard touchdown return on Monday Night Football at the expense of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs—seven passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

Carolina’s pass rush could finally be ready to break out

NIC SCOURTON BRINGS DOWN the reigning MVP!!🙌🏻🙌🏻



Another red zone stop on defense to make it 6-0 Bills on top👀#KeepPounding

pic.twitter.com/GaLDwVFFBz — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) October 26, 2025

Morgan also added push-the-pocket defensive lineman Lee Hunter (Texas Tech) in the second round of April’s draft. All told, Scourton played in all 17 games this past season and made eight starts. He finished with 47 tackles, and those aforementioned five sacks were tied for the team lead with Derrick Brown. He also started the playoff clash with the Rams.

It appears to be all set up for the 2025 second-round pick from Texas A&M to elevate his game thanks to a number of key additions. If the new pieces gel and there’s more improvement from versatile safety Tre’von Moehrig (3.0 sacks in 2025) and last year’s third-round pick Princely Umanmielen (Mississippi), both Scourton and Phillips will be quite the handful for opposing blockers.