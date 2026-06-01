Jaelan Phillips Made a Fast Impression on Panthers’ DC Ejiro Evero

Today marks the start of the third set of OTAs for the defending NFC South champions. Once again, it was a busy offseason for general manager Dan Morgan and the Carolina Panthers. The aggressive executive once again added talent to both sides of the football via free agency and the draft.

The Panthers’ biggest offseason acquisition, at least financially, was five-year edge rusher Jaelan Phillips. A 2021 first-round draft choice of the Miami Dolphins, he split 2025 with the ‘Fins and the Philadelphia Eagles. The latter acquired him during the season with a third-round draft choice. This offseason, Morgan and the team inked Phillips to a four-year, $120 million contract.

Pass rusher Jaelan Phillips quickly impressed Carolina’s Ejiro Evero

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Last Wednesday was the start of the club’s offseason workouts for Dave Canales’s club. It was a chance for the team and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s first opportunity to see one of Morgan’s prized defensive additions. One thing certain stood out for Carolina’s DC.

“He’s really, really fast,” said Evero (via Darin Gantt and Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com). “There’s not a lot of humans in the world that are that big, and that can move the way he does.”

There’s a reminder that Evero spent five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-15). Vic Fangio was the team’s defensive coordinator those first four years, and Evero was a defensive assistant in 2014. Among Fangio’s many stops around the league was a stint as the Dolphins’ DC in 2023, which was Phillips’s third NFL season.

New Panthers’ OLB Jaelan Phillips knows the defensive system

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That’s a lot of familiarity, and good news for Panthers. “He understands the techniques and fundamentals that are being asked,” added Evero, “and so, for him, it's really a lot of the stuff that we're doing now he's done in some shape or form before; it's just a matter of him learning the words.”

In his first two seasons with the Dolphins, the one-time Miami Hurricane didn’t miss a game. In 35 total outings, including a playoff clash with the Buffalo Bills, Phillips totaled 16.0 sacks, three fumble recoveries, three passes defensed and a forced fumble.

A healthy Jaelan Phillips is a difference maker

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Then came the injuries. The 6’5,” 266-pound defender missed a combined 22 games from 2023-24, including a ‘23 playoff clash with the Chiefs. But that changed in a big way in 2025. In nine games with the Dolphins this past season, Phillips totaled 25 tackles and three sacks.

It was then off to the City of Brotherly Love, where he played in eight regular-season contests. He totaled 28 stops, a pair of sacks, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Phillips also started the Eagles’ wild card clash with the 49ers.

The biggest news here is that the five-year pro played in a total of 18 games this past season. A healthy Phillips should be a huge plus for not only Evero but promising edge-rusher Nic Scourton. The latter tied for the team lead with five sacks during his rookie campaign in 2025, and he and the speedy Phillips could combine for a formidable duo.