6 Newly Cut Players Panthers Should Consider Bringing In

The Carolina Panthers finalized their 53-man roster on Sunday evening, at least for now. With waivers processing and players hitting the market, though, it's highly unlikely that these players will remain the 53 in Week 1. Changes are probably coming.

Every year, there are surprising cuts, and the Panthers had some shockers themselves. Other teams' surprise cuts, though, could be the Panthers' gain.

TE Justin Joly

Denver Broncos tight end Justin Joly (80) pulls in a reception for a touchdown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Failing to make a TE-needy roster as a rookie is bad, but Justin Joly could simply be in need of a change of scenery. Where better to try and maximize his talents than in North Carolina, where he went to college? The ex-NC State product could be a nice addition, even if he's just on the practice squad.

OL Evan Neal

The backup situation at both guard and tackle is less than ideal for the Carolina Panthers. Evan Neal happens to be able to play both positions, and he was released. He wouldn't cost much, and while he's an NFL bust, he is a former first-rounder. The Panthers could do worse for some depth on the offensive line.

DL Mazi Smith

Keeping with the theme, Mazi Smith is a former bust drafted in the first round. However, the Panthers obviously didn't love their depth up front on defense, which is why they traded for Te-Rah Edwards. Adding Smith would cost less, and he may still have a little bit of upside.

OT Jedrick Wills

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) blocks during the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers' tackle group has been decimated by injuries to the point that an undrafted free agent and the guy who allowed the most sacks in the NFL last season are next up if there are injuries. Jedrick Wills, like Smith and Neal, has not been good, but he was a top-10 pick that could revitalize his career in Charlotte.

RB Jaydon Blue

Jaydon Blue went from potential starter in Dallas in 2025 to a roster cut in 2026. That's a shocking fall from grace, but there just wasn't a spot for the former fifth-round pick anymore. The Panthers have three running backs with Trevor Etienne out, but Blue could help replace Etienne (as a similar player) while he recovers.

ILB Elandon Roberts

The Panthers cut Trevin Wallace, a move that could backfire on them. Underwhelming as he was, the depth is no longer there at linebacker, even with Bobby Okereke yet to join the roster officially. If they're out on Wallace, though, the Pittsburgh Steelers just cut Elandon Roberts, so he could make a fine addition.