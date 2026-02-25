GM Dan Morgan Says Exactly What Panthers Fans Want to Hear About Bradley Chubb

GM Dan Morgan was present on the first day of media availability at the NFL Combine and was asked about various topics related to the Carolina Panthers and what to expect in 2026.

Morgan was asked about guys like Rico Dowdle and Xavier Legette, and players currently outside the building, like former Dolphins EDGE, Bradley Chubb.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes the ball as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) pressures in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium.

Chubb was released by the Miami Dolphins on February 16th, 2026. The Dolphins released him and other notable players, such as Tyreek Hill, to create cap space and begin their new era. Chubb specifically being cut will save the Dolphins roughly $7.3 million in cap space for the 2026 season. Once Chubb was released, the Panthers became an immediate perfect fit.

The Panthers’ No. 1 need of the offseason is arguably edge rusher, and Bradley Chubb would make for an excellent addition to Carolina. GM Dan Morgan was asked about Chubb on Tuesday, and his answer is just what Panthers fans want to hear.

GM Dan Morgan was asked what he knows about veteran edge rusher Bradley Chubb, who recently was released by Miami. The 29-year-old Chubb had 8.5 sacks last season, which would have led the #Panthers, Morgan said nothing is off the table and he likely will ‘‘talk to his agent.’’ pic.twitter.com/t2kv1Zv9hO — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) February 24, 2026

Bradley Chubb, even at 29, is still super effective, recording 8.5 sacks this season, and in his Dolphins tenure hes recorded more than 20 sacks and 100 tackles. He's still got a lot left in the tank, and could get a solid contract in Carolina, given how desperate the Panthers need to be to improve their league-worst pass rush.

Oh, and the 8.5 sack season was coming off an ACL tear suffered in 2024, not too shabby considering Chubb was coming off one of the worst injuries that can happen to Football players.

Morgan's answer on Chubb was, of course, complimentary, but also really encouraging for Panthers fans who want to see Carolina's pass rush see a significant improvement. Morgan finished his initial answer about Chubb by saying, "just a really good player, that's something we'll stay in and explore."

While edge rushers are typically pricey, adding Bradley Chubb to the Panthers shouldn't criple Carolina financially. Given the combined factors of age and previous injury history, Chubb shouldn't be over the $15 million per year mark, and even could even be closer to $10 million.

The Bradley Chubb signing could happen even with the Panthers drafting an edge rusher in the first round. Carolina would sign Chubb to a short multi-year deal, and still draft a stud rookie EDGE who could learn under Chubb's wing and produce at times. There's no reason the Panthers shouldn't be able to make this happen, but ultimately it's Chubb's choice.