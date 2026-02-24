Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan Opens Up on Rico Dowdle's Future

Last offseason, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan concentrated his efforts in free agency on trying to fix the worst defense in the league. In 2024, the team allowed the most total yards and most rushing yards in the league. Dave Canales's club surrendered 59 offensive touchdowns—24 on the ground and 35 through the air. All told, Carolina gave up an NFL single-season record 534 points in 2024.

Hence, Morgan added the likes of veterans such defensive linemen Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, edge rusher Patrick Jones II, linebacker Christian Rozeboom, and safety Tre’von Moehrig.

RB Rico Dowdle Proved to be a Bargain in 2025

Somewhat quietly, the Panthers addressed the offensive side of the ball last March by signing free-agent running back Rico Dowdle to a one-year, $1.25 million. The former undrafted free agent enjoyed a career year with the Cowboys in ’24, totaling 235 carries for 1,079 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In 2025, Dowdle began the season behind Chuba Hubbard on the depth chart. An injury to the latter in October opened the door for the former. He finished with nearly identical numbers this past season—236 attempts for 1,076 yards and six TDs—as he did in his final year in Dallas.

Now comes the bigger question. Will Dowdle test the free-agent market next month or do Morgan and the Panthers want him back? The Panthers’ general manager gave a fair and concise answer (via ESPN’s David Newton) at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Dan Morgan says the door is open for RB Rico Dowdle to return to the Panthers. He also says Dowdle earned the right to test the market. pic.twitter.com/dfmgAgvcGG — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) February 24, 2026

2026 Free-Agent Running Back Class Could Be Deep

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) runs with the ball while being defended by Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. (24) in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Along with Dowdle, there are quite a few intriguing names when it comes to running backs that could test free agency in early March. First and foremost, there’s Seattle Seahawks’ leading rusher and Super Bowl LX Kenneth Walker III. Also in the mix are New York Jets’ standout Breece Hall, and Jacksonville’s Travis Etienne.

As for Dowdle’s future in Carolina, Morgan made it clear that the door is open. Then again, behind that door is Hubbard. He enjoyed a career-year with the Panthers in 2024, and is the franchise’s fifth-leading rusher with 3,686 yards.

There will certainly be suitors for a player who has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of these last two seasons. Dowdle has proven he can succeed with two different teams, and figures to cash in on that aspect—be it with the Panthers or another team looking for some help in the backfield.