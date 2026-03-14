4 Panthers' Free Agents Who Could Still Re-Sign With Carolina

The Carolina Panthers let a number of players walk in free agency. The core of their roster has been under contract, so these players were not, with all due respect, crucial pieces of the puzzle. They were largely rotational players or weak starters.

Rico Dowdle and Cade Mays were the exceptions, and they got snapped up fairly quickly. The others remain available, and plenty of them could truly make their way back to Carolina in the next few days.

Brady Christensen

Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen (70) reflects before the game at Bank of America Stadium | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers love the versatility that Brady Christensen brings. He's a lesser version of Cade Mays, so he could be a cheaper option to replace the newest Detroit Lion. He's also going to be much cheaper, which may matter a whole lot.

The Panthers currently have no left tackle, one center, and a few guards. Christensen has played all three spots, so he'd be a smart re-sign. The Panthers like continuity, and bringing back their super-sub off the bench could be wise.

Christian Rozeboom

As bad as Christian Rozeboom was, the Panthers may well bring him back. Now that he's no longer a starter (with Devin Lloyd in and Trevin Wallace coming back healthy), he might be better as a reserve and special teams player.

That's what the Panthers envisioned for him in 2025 before Josey Jewell's concussion issues, and it could be why they bring him back on a cheap, team-friendly deal to fill out the linebacker depth that was tested so much last year.

Nick Scott

Nick Scott was not a very good safety, but the Panthers loved him. He was considered the glue of the defense, and while that alone isn't worth a new contract, he is familiar with the system and would be cheap.

The Panthers also haven't addressed the safety spot he vacated, and bringing him back before the draft would be smart. They could draft someone better, but on the off chance the board doesn't fall that way, they aren't totally without an option.

Sam Martin

Carolina Panthers punter Sam Martin (6) punts the ball against the Los Angeles Rams | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Given the fact that Sam Martin has been on the market this long and the Panthers literally don't have a punter, he's probably not coming back. However, he was a really good punter for them in 2025, and if nothing else, a short-term reunion would at least fill the hole there.

The punter market is thin, and drafting a punter is silly. Signing a UDFA is probably the best way to go, but do the Panthers want to wait that long and risk not even having a punter? Maybe not, so re-signing Martin might be the way to go.