Carolina Panthers Still Have One More Thing To Do After NFL Draft

No matter how much you plan ahead, there’s always something more than needs to be done. Such is the nature of preparing for a National Football League season these days. Yes, the NFL draft is all done and for the most part, so is free agency. However, there are still some experienced performers on the open market that could help a team this season.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com did some post-draft work and identified three areas for each of the 32 NFL teams that needed addressing. It was the third item on Patra’s list for the defending NFC South champion Carolina Panthers that was arguably the most intriguing.

Where area of Dave Canales’s Panthers still needs help?

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“The Panthers made a splashy signing in Devin Lloyd,” explained Patra, “but the other linebacker spot remains a question. Trevin Wallace currently holds that spot, but the third-year player has dealt with injuries and struggled when on the field. A veteran to play alongside Lloyd would be a boon.”

In 2025, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan signed linebacker Christian Rozeboom away from the Los Angeles Rams. A year after leading Sean McVay’s club in tacklers, he did the same for Dave Canales’s club. However, he wasn’t particularly effective against the run and Carolina was looking for an upgrade. The team inked Lloyd to a three-year deal, and Rozeboom wound up signing with the rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Adding Pro Bowler Devin Lloyd was a huge move by the Panthers

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Lloyd was named to his first Pro Bowl this past season and was part of a Jacksonville Jaguars’ defensive unit that allowed the fewest rushing yards in the league. He wound up hitting the free-agent market after the 2022 first-round pick from the University of Utah failed to have his fifth-year option picked up by the Jaguars. Nevertheless, he was Pro Football Focus’ third-ranked linebacker in 2025.

Morgan wasted little time adding the four-year pro, but defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could certainly use a more experience performer next to Lloyd. The aforementioned Wallace missed the club’s final four games in 2024, and five of the final six regular-season contests this past season. The 2024 third-round pick from the University of Kentucky was also not around for Carolina’s wild card loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

What veteran linebackers remain on the open market?

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Ageless Bobby Wagner, who spent the past two seasons with the Washington Commanders, would certainly be a worthwhile addition. What team couldn’t benefit from a player that has totaled at least 100 tackles in each of his 14 seasons in the league? This offseason, the New York Giants parted ways with Bobby Okereke, who led Big Blue in tackles in two of this three seasons with the club. Six-year pro Kenneth Murray remains a free agent as well.

By all indications, the Panthers enjoyed a successful draft last week. Adding another veteran next to Lloyd would be a nice exclamation point for a defensive unit on the rise.