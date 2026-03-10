Panthers Still Have Numerous Options in Replacing Center Cade Mays

The reigning NFC South champion Carolina Panthers headed into this offseason with a few questions and some definitive needs. As for the latter, the search was on for a reliable pass-rusher and some improvement at linebacker.

So far, general manager Dan Morgan has agreed to terms with edge rusher Jaelen Phillips, late of the Philadelphia Eagles, and 2025 Pro Bowler Devin Lloyd—a former first-round draft choice of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

As far as the questions, those are in regards to the offensive front. The biggest issue is finding someone to fill in for starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who suffered a torn patellar tendon back in January’s home playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. That could be Yosh Nijman, if he opts to re-sign with the organization. And speaking of unsigned Panthers, the list includes interior blockers Austin Corbett and Brady Christensen.

The loss of C Cade Mays will be felt

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) runs on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Now along with left tackle, there’s now a new question when it comes to head coach Dave Canales’s offensive line. Cade Mays had been the team’s primary center as of late, and like Njiman, Corbett, and Christensen, his contract was set to expire at 4:00 pm ET on Wednesday. The difference is that the four-year pro just agreed to terms with the Detroit Lions via a three-year, $25.0 million deal.

Last offseason, Morgan’s entire offensive line from 2024, including reserves, returned in 2025. So what does Canales’s team do now when it comes to their starting pivot? They could re-sign Corbett and/or Christensen, both who have seen action at the position since 2024. Then again, there are also two other options that Morgan doesn’t have to wait on.

Panthers could kick the tires on some recently-released veterans

Back on March 2, the Lions released 10-year veteran center Graham Glasgow in a move that opened up $5.5 million of salary cap room. He spent four years in the Motor City, signed with the Broncos in 2020 and after three seasons in Denver, rejoined the Lions. The 2016 third-round pick from the University of Michigan was Pro Football Focus’ No. 32 ranked center this past season.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers center Elgton Jenkins (74) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Packers parted ways with seven-year pro Elgton Jenkins, who was PFF’s No. 22 pivot in 2025. His release saved Green Bay a hefty $19.5 million. And like Glasgow, he can be inked to a contract immediately.

Meanwhile, six-year veteran Lloyd Cushenberry III—who has spent the past two seasons with the Tennessee Titans, could also be a player that Morgan and the Panthers could take a look at.

The loss of Mays was not unexpected but still disappointing for a team that’s on the rise. Carolina certainly has some experienced options, including two of its own. Then again, could Morgan be looking to address the center in April rather than immediately?