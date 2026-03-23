5 Helpful Free Agency Signings the Panthers Can Still Make Under the Cap

The Carolina Panthers, improbably perhaps, have a little bit of cap space left. Despite entering with just over $10 million and committing big bucks to Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd (among a host of smaller signings), they still have $5.2 million left.

That may not seem like much, but that's still enough to sign a few impactful free agents. Here are a few that they could easily bring in with that much cap space without even needing to get creative or clear up more money.

Brady Christensen

Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Brady Christensen (70) against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

It's a little surprising Brady Christensen hasn't been re-signed yet, but he's still available. The Panthers loved his versatility, and they're lacking depth on the interior of the O-line right now. He makes a lot of sense.

Spotrac projects his AAV to be $5.4 million, but the Panthers can get a discount since they're the former team. He might also sign for less since the market has gone cold as of now, so these projections might not be as valid.

Matt Milano

Matt Milano is a solid but not great linebacker, but the Panthers need depth there. We don't need a repeat of last year's final few games, where special teamers, fourth-stringers, and practice squad linebackers took starting roles.

His projected value is just $4.6 million, which is both affordable to the Panthers and not much for a veteran depth linebacker. This wouldn't even preclude them from also drafting a successor in the NFL draft.

Rasul Douglas

Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) intercepts the ball against New York Jets wide receiver John Metchie III | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Rasul Douglas would be able to play the slot corner position pretty well, and he'd give the Panthers a much-needed depth boost in the secondary. Right now, that's probably a priority for the draft, but it can be addressed here.

Douglas isn't expected to sign for more than $4 million, so he is a player that the Panthers could sign right now without having to go over the salary cap or make another corresponding move to ensure they have room.

Yetur Gross-Matos

A reunion could be in order here. Yetur Gross-Matos didn't work out well in Carolina the first time, but this is a very different defense than he experienced. He'd be a depth, rotational edge, which you can never have enough of.

The Panthers can sign him for $3.5 million. He's only 28, so the best part is, if he does work out this time, the Panthers could keep him around as a key rotational cog in their defensive front for a few years.

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Yes, the Panthers signed John Metchie, and they probably won't sign another wide receiver, but JuJu Smith-Schuster is the ideal YAC/separation artist this team needs. He's also cheap, costing just $2.2 million to sign.

He provides a big change of pace, and he has the track record to fit in as the WR3 over both Metchie and Xavier Legette. He'd be a really smart addition and he would cost less than half the remaining cap space.