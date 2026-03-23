One Panthers’ FA Signing Made Big Mistake Signing with Carolina

Mo Moton of Bleacher Report has taken a look at the free-agent acquisitions around the National Football League. He’s chosen five players who may have been wise to find a different organization to sign with.

One of those performers is a former second-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2022 who joined the Carolina Panthers this offseason—this after splitting time with two teams this past season.

Dan Morgan added another wide receiver to the Panthers’ depth chart

New York Jets wide receiver John Metchie III (3) catches a pass as Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“John Metchie III overcame adversity early in his career. He battled acute promyelocytic leukemia and returned to action with the Houston Texans in 2023. Before the start of the 2025 season, Houston traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles, who then dealt him to the New York Jets that same year.”

During Metchie’s time with the Jets,” added Moton, “he showed glimpses of promise, hauling in 29 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns in nine games (7 starts). When the Jets had a decent quarterback play out of Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor, Metchie posted respectable numbers.

"He scored touchdowns in back-to-back games against the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, but Gang Green started undrafted rookie Brady Cook while Fields and Taylor nursed injuries late in the season, which adversely impacted the team’s aerial attack.”

John Metchie joins his fourth NFL team since 2024

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (8) makes a reception as Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) defends during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images



After sitting out 2022, Metchie combined for 40 receptions, 412 yards and one TD in two seasons with the Texans. He also appeared in all four playoff games with DeMeco Ryans’s club, totaling nine catches for 107 yards. Before being shipped to Houston last season, Metchie played in seven games for the Birds and totaled four grabs for 18 yards. Now the former University of Alabama wideout is with his fourth NFL team in three years, but Moton’s doesn’t have a promising forecast for the 25-year-old player.

The Panthers’ wide receiver room has become quite formidable

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) after a play during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

“At best, he’ll settle into the No. 4 spot on the receiver depth chart behind Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette in an offense that’s most efficient with a strong ground game. Although Bryce Young is coming off his most productive season, he threw for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.”

“Metchie won’t have many opportunities to show why he was a second-round pick out of Alabama a few years ago,” added Moton. “He should be on a team that doesn’t have a cemented receiver corps, similar to the Jets’ situation when Garrett Wilson missed time with an injury. Metchie may not play much in three-receiver sets and could struggle to make Carolina’s 53-man roster.”

Along with McMillan, Coker and Legette, Carolina’s wideout corps also includes the likes of David Moore—who was re-signed before the start of free agency, 2025 sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr., and Brycen Tremayne. It figures to be an uphill climb for the former Crimson Tide standout.