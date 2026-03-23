One Panthers’ FA Signing Made Big Mistake Signing with Carolina
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Mo Moton of Bleacher Report has taken a look at the free-agent acquisitions around the National Football League. He’s chosen five players who may have been wise to find a different organization to sign with.
One of those performers is a former second-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2022 who joined the Carolina Panthers this offseason—this after splitting time with two teams this past season.
Dan Morgan added another wide receiver to the Panthers’ depth chart
“John Metchie III overcame adversity early in his career. He battled acute promyelocytic leukemia and returned to action with the Houston Texans in 2023. Before the start of the 2025 season, Houston traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles, who then dealt him to the New York Jets that same year.”
During Metchie’s time with the Jets,” added Moton, “he showed glimpses of promise, hauling in 29 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns in nine games (7 starts). When the Jets had a decent quarterback play out of Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor, Metchie posted respectable numbers.
"He scored touchdowns in back-to-back games against the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens, but Gang Green started undrafted rookie Brady Cook while Fields and Taylor nursed injuries late in the season, which adversely impacted the team’s aerial attack.”
John Metchie joins his fourth NFL team since 2024
After sitting out 2022, Metchie combined for 40 receptions, 412 yards and one TD in two seasons with the Texans. He also appeared in all four playoff games with DeMeco Ryans’s club, totaling nine catches for 107 yards. Before being shipped to Houston last season, Metchie played in seven games for the Birds and totaled four grabs for 18 yards. Now the former University of Alabama wideout is with his fourth NFL team in three years, but Moton’s doesn’t have a promising forecast for the 25-year-old player.
The Panthers’ wide receiver room has become quite formidable
“At best, he’ll settle into the No. 4 spot on the receiver depth chart behind Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and 2024 first-rounder Xavier Legette in an offense that’s most efficient with a strong ground game. Although Bryce Young is coming off his most productive season, he threw for 3,011 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.”
“Metchie won’t have many opportunities to show why he was a second-round pick out of Alabama a few years ago,” added Moton. “He should be on a team that doesn’t have a cemented receiver corps, similar to the Jets’ situation when Garrett Wilson missed time with an injury. Metchie may not play much in three-receiver sets and could struggle to make Carolina’s 53-man roster.”
Along with McMillan, Coker and Legette, Carolina’s wideout corps also includes the likes of David Moore—who was re-signed before the start of free agency, 2025 sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr., and Brycen Tremayne. It figures to be an uphill climb for the former Crimson Tide standout.
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.