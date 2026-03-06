Who the Panthers Must Re-Sign in Free Agency — and Who They Shouldn't

The legal tampering period in the NFL begins on Monday, and several Carolina Panthers are set to hit free agency. There are a handful of players who make sense for Dan Morgan to bring back for 2026. Who are those individuals?

Let's break it down by who they should re-sign and who they should let walk.

RB Rico Dowdle - Let walk

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ideally, the Panthers would be able to move forward with the tandem of Dowdle and Chuba Hubbard, but Rico's comments at the end of the season made it seem like he was leaning toward leaving for an expanded role. Can you blame him? If they can offer him a reasonable deal, sure, but it's not worth getting into a bidding war, so probably best just to let him go be an RB1 somewhere.

OT Yosh Nijman - Re-sign

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (77) on the field in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Well, for starters, the Panthers need to replace Ikem Ekwonu. I'd suggest the Panthers look for an external candidate over Nijman, but he's not a terrible Plan B. More importantly, he gives you depth and can be a reliable swing tackle.

C Cade Mays - Re-sign

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers center Cade Mays (64) on the sidelines in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I'd imagine Mays is going to have a lot of interest around the league after the job he did this past season, filling in as the Panthers' starter. He provided stability and allowed very little leakage — just 13 pressures and zero sacks. Pay the man and lock him up for two or three years.

C Austin Corbett - Let walk

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers center Austin Corbett (63) runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Injuries have gotten in his way over the past four years, particularly the last three, since his first knee injury occurred in the final game of the 2022 season. Save some money here and allocate it to replacing Ekownu.

G Brady Christensen - Re-sign

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers guard Brady Christensen (70) reflects before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Christensen has been a solid depth piece for the Panthers and is capable of playing in a starting role, if needed. Those guys don't grow on trees, and it sure beats relying on an inexperienced player or perhaps a rookie filling that versatile role who can play all five spots.

EDGE DJ Wonnum - Let walk

Dec 28, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker D.J. Wonnum (98) reacts after a sack in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I'm on the fence with Wonnum because I think he can still be a productive secondary pass rusher. Expecting him to reach double digits or match his career high of eight may be a little unrealistic, but for the right price, he could be worth bringing back. Is he someone they should do everything to hold onto? No.

LB Christian Rozeboom - Let walk

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) celebrates intercepting the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Rozeboom was poor in pass coverage this past season, allowing a staggering 56 catches for 560 yards and three touchdowns. It's been a big issue throughout his career, and to make matters worse, he had a miss tackle percentage of 12.8%

S Nick Scott - Let walk

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) is tackled by Carolina Panthers safety Nick Scott (21) in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

I could see the Panthers bringing back Scott because of the familiarity with the system and the relationship with Ejiro Evero. That said, it's time to upgrade the free safety spot.

Lower Tier Free Agents

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers punter Sam Martin (6) punts the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Others predicted to re-sign: P Sam Martin, LB Claudin Cherelus, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB Akayleb Evans

Others predicted to sign elsewhere: WR David Moore, WR Hunter Renfrow, TE James Mitchell, OT Jake Curhan, DL LaBryan Ray, EDGE Thomas Incoom, EDGE TRevis Gipson, LB Krys Barnes, CB Damarri Mathis, CB Robert Rochell, S D'Anthony Bell