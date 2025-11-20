Carolina Panthers' 2025 schedule finishes with biggest challenges, including Week 12
The Carolina Panthers are on the cusp of the playoffs right now, but they might as well start treating every game as win-or-go-home. They have one of the hardest schedules left the rest of the way. They have a bye week and a revenge chance against the New Orleans Saints left. Otherwise, it's a gauntlet of likely NFC playoff teams.
That includes this week. They head west to take on the San Francisco 49ers and start their unyielding run of opponents. But if they can somehow survive this painful test, that would be quite something, one insider believes.
NFL insider discusses Panthers' slim playoff chances
The Carolina Panthers sit at 6-5, and they're only a half-game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now. By the time the Panthers kick off on Monday night, there's a good chance they will be sole owners of first place.
NFL analyst Saad Yousuf of The Athletic ranked five teams with the best shot at making the Super Bowl. While the Panthers weren't one of them, Yousuf did name them as the sole honorable mention in that list.
It's a bit surprising to see the Panthers even considered here after a 1-3 start that concluded with a drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots. But they've won five of the last seven and sit right in the thick of the playoff race.
Unfortunately, the work is just beginning. "If they beat the 49ers on Monday and the Bucs lose to the Rams — both realistic results — they would be on top of the NFC South. However, four of their final five games appear to be just brutal, with one apiece against the Rams and Seahawks and two head-to-heads against the Buccaneers," Yousuf wrote.
"There was nothing close to Super Bowl expectations for the Panthers coming into the season, but if they manage to even make the playoffs, that would be quite impressive and something positive to build on," he concluded.
The Panthers know this isn't necessarily their year, which is why they did nothing at the trade deadline. However, this could be their year to sneak into the playoffs and legitimize themselves. It's not going to be remotely easy, though.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young explodes up NFL QB rankings after smoking Falcons
ESPN has Panthers going WR in Round 1 again in 2026 NFL draft
Insider suggests Carolina Panthers know they’re not real contenders
Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan did something Steve Smith never did