Bryce Young's Week 11 play sparks hope for division title
This is a big if, but if Bryce Young can keep up the level of play he showcased in Week 11, then the entire trajectory of the Carolina Panthers changes. Of course, he's not going to throw for 448 yards and three touchdowns every week, but he can play at a higher level.
The highs for Young have always been so high, it's just that the lows are low, and he doesn't reach the highs as often as you'd like. But if he can, then one insider believes this Panthers team is destined for a division title.
Insider predicts NFC South title if Bryce Young can keep it up
The Bryce Young experience has been on full display the last two weeks. The Panthers, at home against a 1-8 New Orleans Saints team, put up seven points and Young was awful. Then, in Atlanta, he sets franchise records in a comeback, overtime win.
CBS Sports insider John Breech gave the team a B+ grade for the game while honing in on what this means for Young and company moving forward. Spoiler alert: it's all positive.
"Every time it looks like Bryce Young might NOT be the QB of the future in Carolina, he goes out and wins everyone back by playing a game like this. Young was absolutely brilliant: Not only did he throw for a franchise-record 448 yards, but 318 of that came in the second half and overtime," he said.
His favorite target was Tetairoa McMillan (eight for 130 and two touchdowns). "The most impressive part is that all of this came against a Falcons defense that had been one of the best in the NFL at stopping the pass. If Young can just play close to this level going forward, the Panthers (6-5) will have a serious shot of winning the NFC South," Breech concluded.
The Panthers have won five of their last seven games, while the Bucs have lost three of the last four. That's reduced the gap to just a half game, and these two teams have yet to face off. That Week 18 matchup suddenly looks very important.
