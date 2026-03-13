Why Carolina Panthers' Addition of Devin Lloyd Carries Key Risk

The Carolina Panthers had a major problem at linebacker last year. Josey Jewell's retirement pushed Christian Rozeboom into the every-down role alongside Trevin Wallace. Neither were good, and both battled injuries.

At one point, the Panthers had players formerly on practice squads playing during crucial games in a playoff push. It was bleak. The Panthers knew that, and they went out and signed the best linebacker in free agency: Devin Lloyd.

Rightfully, there's a lot of celebration going on for that move. He's a former All-Pro, and the Panthers filled their biggest hole. But there is a risk that it won't work out quite like everyone hopes.

Devin Lloyd doesn't answer one important question for the Panthers

The Panthers really need a good every-down linebacker. Signing Devin Lloyd is an excellent move, but he doesn't exactly fit that mold. In fact, he wasn't really that close to an every-down linebacker in Jacksonville.

ESPN's Seth Walder gave the signing a B-, saying, "Lloyd wasn't an every-down player in Jacksonville last season. He played on just 73% of snaps, including just 54% of third and fourth downs. That last part is absolutely worrying. If the Jaguars weren't willing to keep him on the field all the time, can he really be worth $15 million per year?"

However, Walder wasn't too upset about it since the Panthers didn't overpay. In fact, they kind of underpaid, coming in less than the market expectation of $20 million. That helps offset the fact that Lloyd probably won't see the field on every snap.

The Panthers needed a game-changer in the middle of their defense, and for roughly three-fourths of their defensive plays, they will have that. Those other plays are going to matter a lot, though, so the Panthers aren't in perfect shape.

They may need to add another linebacker. Trevin Wallace will likely start opposite Lloyd, but does this mean the Panthers re-sign Christian Rozeboom? He wasn't good at all, but perhaps in sparing usage, it wouldn't be so bad.

This could also mean the Panthers take a swim in the deep pool of linebacker prospects. It would be a surprise if they used their first or second-round picks on the position, but they could use the 83rd overall pick to grab a player who can rotate in and out for Lloyd and Wallace.

Plus, with how many injuries in the middle Carolina dealt with last year, they know you can never have too many linebackers.