NFL analyst predicts 'long Sunday' for Bryce Young against elite Seahawks defense

Sunday's win over Tampa was another big step forward for Bryce Young. While he did not throw for 200 yards, Young managed to avoid any turnovers and threw two touchdowns, including one 10 out of 10 difficulty level on a broken play to tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Promising as it is, the issue with Young this season is that he hasn't been able to string two quality performances together yet. Odds are that's going to be more difficult than ever for Young this week, because he's about to enter the Death Zone.

That's what the Seattle Seahawks are calling their defense this year, and it's a well-earned moniker. Heading into Week 17, this unit is ranked second in the NFL behind Houston by Matt Johnson at Sportsnaut. Here's what he had to say about this group in his most recent defensive rankings.

"In Thursday’s win against Los Angeles, the Seattle Seahawks’ defense allowed more than 24 points to an opponent for the first time since Week 5, and it marked the first time since Week 10 that an opponent eclipsed 300 total yards. Tip your cap to the Rams’ offense; Puka Nacua and Matthew Stafford balled out. The Seahawks’ defense will rebound in Week 17 against the Panthers, shutting down the run and making it a long Sunday for Bryce Young."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (0) reacts in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

As daunting as Seattle's defense is, there is precedent for Young to thrive against elite units.

When he dropped a franchise-high 448 yards and three touchdowns on the Atlanta Falcons, they had the league's best passing defense at the time. When Young beat the Los Angeles Rams with three touchdown they were allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL coming in.

However, this Seahawks defense is better coached than either one of those groups. Mike Macdonald should have a very strong case for Coach of the Year and his defense is more talented all around than Atlanta or LA's.

It's not impossible, but Young putting up a good line against the Seahawks would come as a very pleasant surprise.

