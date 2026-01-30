Carolina Panthers Can Save $6 Million By Moving On From One Playmaker

Year after year, the Carolina Panthers' front office raves about the progress of former third-round pick Tomm Tremble and how he plays a key role in what they want to accomplish offensively. I can't be overly harsh here because the development is noticeable, but is it enough to keep him around for the 2026 season, and possibly beyond? I'm not sure that it is.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently listed him as one of the three most likely cap casualties for the Panthers, alongside defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and edge rusher Patrick Jones II.

"Tommy Tremble is a hard player to put a value on. He doesn't rack up receiving yards. But he was on the field for 60 percent of the offensive snaps, and he provides some versatility with his ability to block in space. That being said, they can free up $6 million of his $8 million cap hit if they think he can be replaced on the cheap."

Why now might be the time to part ways

Oct 12, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble (82) catches the ball during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Since he entered the league, the Panthers have been eager to see him live up to his potential as a run blocker. Prior to 2025, he never really met those expectations, if we're being honest. This past season, however, he finished with the 8th-highest run blocking grade (73.5) on Pro Football Focus. Is only one year of solid production in the phase of the game that is considered or expected to be his strength worth $6 million?

I never want to say never, but the odds of him developing into a legitimate receiving threat at this point in his career are slim to none. He did set single-season career highs in receptions (27) and receiving yards (249), but those aren't numbers that are going to blow your socks off. I mean, rookie Mitchell Evans logged 19 receptions for 171 yards and two scores and held his own in run blocking and pass protection, for the most part.

The duo of Evans and Ja'Tavion Sanders should be good enough for Carolina to where they can go really cheap for its third tight end.

