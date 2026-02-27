Carolina Panthers Deemed Best Landing Spot for 'Tier 2' RBs

When the Carolina Panthers enter free agency, it might be worth their while to look at some running back options to give Chuba Hubbard some help. Considering how the workload tilted in his favor down the stretch, it appears he will be Carolina's RB1 moving forward, and it makes sense financially when you remember the bag they threw his way a year ago.

What about Rico Dowdle? Could he still be an option? Panthers GM Dan Morgan was asked that at the NFL Combine and responded, “Obviously, I love Rico, a great guy. Great player, had a great year for us this year. He’s earned the ability to go out there and see what’s out there for him. There’s always the potential that he could come back. The door is open for that, and we’ll see what happens.”

Dowdle told reporters during exit interviews last month that his decreased role "definitely plays a factor" in his decision this offseason, and that "I want to be a guy that can get the bulk (of the carries). I think my game just shows the more I get throughout the game, the stronger and the better I get.”

So, assuming Dowdle is out, where could Carolina turn?

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There are a bunch of routes the Panthers could take, but as far as free agency goes, CBS Sports' Jared Durbin thinks they would benefit from targeting some "tier 2" options such as Kenneth Gainwell, Tyler Allgeier, Rachaad White, Brian Robinson, and Kimani Vidal.

Rachaad White would be intriguing because of his familiarity with Dave Canales' offense and the teams in this division. Not to mention that White's best season as a pro was when Canales was calling the shots in Tampa Bay in 2023. That season, White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns, while also catching 64 passes for 549 yards and three scores.

Brian Robinson, who has totaled 2,729 yards and 17 touchdowns in four years with the Washington Commanders, is the one who probably best fits this offense if White re-signs in Tampa or lands elsewhere. He can handle more of the short-yardage/goal-line situations, which is something the Panthers have not really had in Canales' two years on the job — a true short-yardage back.

According to Spotrac, Robinson's projected market value is $3.1 million. That's a pretty affordable deal and still allows the Panthers to take longer looks at Jonathon Brooks and Trevor Etienne.