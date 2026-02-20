NFL Insider Predicts Panthers Poach Rival Playmaker in Free Agency

The running back spot is going to be overlooked by many national analysts this offseason when discussing the Carolina Panthers, simply because of Chuba Hubbard being on a decent-sized contract and the possibility of Rico Dowdle re-signing. Plus, the Panthers have various other needs that are going to be of more importance, i.e., pass rusher, linebacker, and a replacement for the injured Ikem Ekwonu at left tackle.

Greg Auman of FOX Sports is one of the few who realize that the chances of Dowdle coming back to the Queen City are slim and recently predicted that the Panthers will sign a familiar face in Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent back Rachaad White.

Rachaad White to Carolina?

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) runs against Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"White, 27, is a versatile back who's averaged just over 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 50 catches a year in Tampa. He took a backseat to Bucky Irving and won't be returning, but could be the lesser end of a nice 1-2 punch. The Bucs have lost enough offensive coordinators that he could follow any of them, from Dave Canales in Carolina to Liam Coen in Jacksonville and Josh Grizzard in Philadelphia. Anything over $5 million a year feels like too much — of 35 backs with 500-plus carries since 2022, he ranks 34th in yards/carry, ahead of only Kareem Hunt."

As far as White is concerned, I think it makes a ton of sense for Carolina. As Auman pointed out, he should come at a relatively reasonable price and can give Bryce Young a true dual-threat in the backfield. In 67 career games, he's caught 205 passes for 1,450 yards and 11 touchdowns, making him arguably the best pass-catching running back the Panthers have had since they traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The familiarity with Dave Canales' system would make for an easy transition, and the Panthers could get similar production that they got from Rico Dowdle in 2025, but at a cheaper price tag.

Dan Morgan and Canales may still be high on Jonathon Brooks, but they can't afford to go into the 2026 season with him as the top option behind Chuba Hubbard. Not only because of his injury history, but because they have no earthly idea how good he will be. He's carried the ball just nine times in the last two years and change.