Panthers GM Doesn't Sound Like He's Interested in External Backup RB Options

The Carolina Panthers probably aren't re-signing Rico Dowdle. GM Dan Morgan said at the NFL Combine that he's earned the right to test free agency, and while he said a reunion wasn't off the table, it all seems very unlikely.

That leaves the Panthers with a hole behind Chuba Hubbard. He'll go back to being the true RB1, but the team is losing a 1,000-yard rusher. Those aren't the easiest things in the world to replace. Free agency has some intriguing options, though.

However, based on Morgan's latest comments at the combine, it doesn't sound like they'll be replacing Dowdle at all.

Panthers don't sound like they're planning to sign a Rico Dowdle replacement

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Rico Dowdle wants to play somewhere where he will get the bulk of the carries. That's not going to be the Carolina Panthers, so a reunion would be a total surprise.

The Panthers have been linked to backup options in free agency for good reason. It worked wonders last year getting Dowdle, and the options this year are fun. Kenneth Walker, Kenneth Gainwell, J.K. Dobbins, and others are possible targets that would improve Carolina's backfield.

But Dan Morgan doesn't sound like a GM planning to sign another running back. The primary reason they signed Dowdle in the first place was because Jonathon Brooks tore his ACL for a second time.

Morgan believes Chuba Hubbard is a proven No. 1 RB. Sounds comfortable with him, along with Brooks and Etienne. #Panthers — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) February 24, 2026

Now, Brooks is getting healthy and should be ready to go Week 1. They also drafted Trevor Etienne last year in the fourth round, and Morgan said he's "excited" about both of them while hyping up Chuba Hubbard's return to an RB1 role.

Dan Morgan on the state of the Running Back room. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/d7wjsHzLOe — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) February 24, 2026

"Chuba's proved that he can be a number one back. He can carry the load, which he has done," Morgan said. "Jonathon Brooks coming back, we're excited about that... We feel good about him... Trevor Etienne... we're really excited about him, think he's got a bright future."

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (24) walk on to the field | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That would give the Panthers three backs they like, which suggests they won't be adding a backup. Walker was always a long shot, but the others, like Dobbins or Gainwell, would've been nice backup additions.

However, it doesn't look like the Panthers want to go down that road. It made sense to bring in a stopgap while Brooks recovered, which ended up being Dowdle. Adding one now might be an overload that isn't worth it unless Brooks' knee is totally shot.