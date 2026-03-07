Carolina Panthers Free Agency Big Board: Top 5 Targets at Every Position of Need

The Carolina Panthers have a plethora of needs to address in the draft and free agency. First up is free agency, which begins unofficially with the legal tampering period on Monday.

The Panthers won't address all these needs, especially with the draft looming. But they should and probably will look at some of these positions. If and when they do, these are the names that they should have in mind.

Wide receiver

New York Jets wide receiver John Metchie III (3) reaches for the ball | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

JuJu Smith-Schuster John Metchie III Jahan Dotson Calvin Austin Deebo Samuel

You'll notice there's no Mike Evans, Tyreek Hill, or Alec Pierce here. Those guys would be nice, but they'd also be overkill. The Panthers need a WR3/4. These players can be that. I've talked at length about Smith-Schuster; he's the top target here. The others would also be nice changeups from the tall receivers the Panthers have now.

Tight end

Chig Okonkwo Jonnu Smith Noah Fant Cade Otton Isaiah Likely

The Panthers don't really need a tight end that badly unless they're drafting one. However, cutting Tommy Tremble and upgrading with one of the above would be a nice move. Okonkwo is both young and good enough to pursue. The others would be marginal upgrades, except Likely, who is a pipe dream and ranked fifth for a reason.

Linebacker

Demario Davis Nakobe Dean Leo Chenal Devin Lloyd Tremaine Edmunds

The Panthers need a linebacker who can rack up tackles. However, getting someone like Nakobe Dean, who excels at blitzing, would be a dream come true for Ejiro Evero. Devin Lloyd is the white whale here, but he might be too expensive for the Panthers.

Left tackle

Justin Skule Rasheed Walker Kelvin Beachum Fred Johnson Cam Robinson

Aside from Cam Robinson and Rasheed Walker, these are all stopgap signings while the Panthers wait on Ikem Ekwonu. Rasheed Walker would be amazing as a way to move on from Ekwonu, it's just unclear if the Panthers want to do that in free agency.

Edge rusher

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks for the locker room with trainers in the fourth quarter | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arnold Ebiketie Joseph Ossai Bradley Chubb K'Lavon Chaisson Cameron Jordan

Arnold Ebiketie is very underrated, and someone will sign him at a bargain. Joseph Ossai is an ideal rotational piece who is still young enough to fit the team's current timeline. Bradley Chubb is the one big free agent I can envision the Panthers even considering.

Center

Cade Mays Lloyd Cushenberry Luke Fortner Sean Ryan Austin Corbett

Two names here were Panthers last year. They know what both Cade Mays and Austin Corbett bring to the table. Mays is the top target, but he's going to be hard to re-sign. If they miss out on him, then Corbett should be a last resort.

Safety

Jaquan Brisker Geno Stone Reed Blankenship Kyle Duggar Alohi Gilman

The Panthers need an upgrade over Nick Scott, but even if they can't find one, they should ignore him. Jaquan Brisker was a great ballhawk last year. Both Geno Stone and Reed Blankenship would make nice, younger additions to the roster.