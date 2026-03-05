Ranking Panthers' Most Realistic Free Agent Targets, Including Their Own
The Carolina Panthers have several needs to fill in free agency. They also have some of their own players leaving, a couple of whom are vital re-signs. The Panthers have their own big board of free agents, but this is what their top six might look like, ranked from least to most likely.
Kenneth Walker III
I have fully talked myself into the idea of signing Kenneth Walker. He'll cost about $9 million yearly, but he'd be such a valuable addition. He's got connections to the coaching staff, he makes people miss like few others, and he fits the team's identity. It would be a huge shock if the Panthers even truly pursued him, though.
Bradley Chubb
The addition of Bradley Chubb makes too much sense. He knows Ejiro Evero, played college in North Carolina, and fills a major need. However, the sense right now is that the Panthers aren't super likely to sign him. Dan Morgan said he'd look into it, but that means very little. Plus, signings that make this much sense rarely actually happen.
JuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster is the perfect WR3 for the Panthers. He's not huge like the others in this WR room. He provides YAC and separation that no Panther does. He'll be cheap, too. He's so perfect that it won't happen, and there's nothing to suggest he's really on the Panthers' radar at this point.
Cade Mays
Cade Mays might be the most important outgoing free agent. He's the best center the Panthers had, and he's set to be paid the most. Without him, the Panthers have a big need up front. Sadly, he's not higher because there's a high chance he leaves in free agency. Plenty of teams are going to be in on him as the arguable third-best center behind two expensive options.
Demario Davis
Demario Davis is one of the oldest members of this FA class, but he's still got it. The Panthers need inside linebacker help, so what they should do is draft someone early and sign Davis. The rookie and Davis can start while Davis helps mentor Trevin Wallace to set the Panthers up with a young ILB duo for the future.
Brady Christensen
The Panthers need to bring back one of the three outgoing interior linemen who can play center. Austin Corbett's too old and injury-prone, and Cade Mays is costly. Brady Christensen is none of those things. He'd be a cheap re-signing, and if the Panthers do nothing else, he can play center.
Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.