Mel Kiper Predicts Panthers Snag Nick Scott Successor in Latest NFL Mock

Just 37 days until the NFL Draft kicks off, more mock drafts are being released left and right, and the mocks coming out now, compared to pre-free agency, are vastly different.

The Carolina Panthers have the 19th pick in the draft, and now that the defense is mostly addressed, with the signings of Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd, most would think the Panthers would target offense in the draft now, but not Mel Kiper Jr.

Panthers Keep Adding To the Defense

Kiper dropped his latest mock on Tuesday morning and, surprisingly, had the Panthers drafting more defense despite the moves they’ve made in free agency. Kiper has the Panthers selecting Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, safety out of Toledo University.

Fans might see a safety from Toledo and think, “Where is Toledo?” but Warren does have real NFL talent, and if there was one position group on defense that could use some more young talent, it is the safety room.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has jumped off the screen today during drills, a pleasant surprise considering his 6’4” frame



Excellent combine for him 👀 pic.twitter.com/UdCRw1TxXw — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 27, 2026

In 2025, McNeil-Warren forced two fumbles, had two interceptions, and had six pass deflections on the season. Kiper sees McNeil-Warren as someone who can help the secondary in a big way and give the Panthers options as well.

Why McNeil-Warren Would Be a Safe Pick

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) with the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) and safety Lathan Ransom (22) and safety Nick Scott (21) defend in the fourth quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

McNeil-Warren is known for excelling against the run, operating well closer to the line of scrimmage, and being a physical tackler on both running backs and receivers.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is one of my top guys for the 2026 NFL Draft



Versatile, rangy, decisive, and a BIG hitter with 11 forced fumbles, 5 picks, and 11 PBUs 👀 pic.twitter.com/caAkqO6J4b — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 16, 2026

This wouldn’t be a bad pick by any means, especially since it gives Carolina their safety of the future for when Nick Scott departs at some point. Scott just resigned with the Panthers, but just for a low-cost, one-year deal.

Nick Scott is also 30 years old, which is another reason Carolina would go towards a young safety in the NFL draft. If GM Dan Morgan is still focused on the defensive side of the ball, then a safety is the only position that makes sense.

Other Options for the Panthers At 19

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With all the defensive moves already made, it feels like offense should be the priority in the draft this year, particularly offensive tackle or tight end. Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq may be on the board at 19, and if he is, the Panthers should go get their next great tight end.

To be fair to Kiper here, he does have Sadiq projected to be drafted to the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 15th overall in this mock draft, so it makes sense in those terms for the Panthers to then pivot towards defense.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren would bring added depth to the secondary and high upside, so if the pick is defense, go get him.