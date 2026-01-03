Carolina Panthers reveal inactives for ultimate test vs. Buccaneers
In this story:
The Carolina Panthers have just revealed their inactives for this week's regular-season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
If things break the right way, some of these players will have a chance to play again in the playoffs. Otherwise, this was it for many of them, some of whom might never put on a Panthers jersey again.
Carolina Panthers inactives for Week 18 finale vs. Bucs
We already knew that Robert Hunt and David Moore would not play. Though their windows were opened by the Panthers (giving them 21 days to be activated), they remain on IR. If those two play, it will have to be in the postseason.
But that still doesn't cut everything down to 53 since neither of them were on the active roster. The Panthers had to rule out some players, and this is who they've chosen:
- Robert Rochell, CB
- Claudin Cherilus, ILB
- Hunter Renfrow, WR
- D'Anthony Bell, S
- Demani Richardson, S
- Jared Harrison-Hunte, DT
- Tershawn Wharton, DT
Wharton's absence hurts the most. Everyone else is expected, but Wharton was questionable coming in. Unfortunately, they'll be without a key figure up front. Wharton has been in and out with injuries all season.
Last time the Bucs and Panthers faced, the Bucs wanted to run the ball a ton. Wharton didn't play, but the Panthers held up well. Time will tell if they can replicate that success in the must-win game this afternoon.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers inactives vs. Panthers
Sometimes, who the other team doesn't have on a given gameday can be as impactful as who your team does have. The Panthers are mostly healthy, but the Bucs are missing a few pieces heading into kickoff.
Linebacker Anthony Nelson and cornerback Jamel Dean were ruled out a couple of days ago. And in perhaps the biggest news, IDL Calijah Kancey is active today. Here are the Bucs' inactives:
- Elijah Simmons, DL
- Elijah Klein, G
- Jamel Dean, CB
- Connor Bazelak, QB
- Sterling Shepard, WR
- Anthony Nelson, OLB
Despite some ailments, both Kancey and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs will suit up and play. Early reports suggested Kancey might be on a snap count.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
All potential Panthers playoff matchups in 2025
Why Panthers will and won’t win NFC South title
Two Panthers players have major contract incentives this week
Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.