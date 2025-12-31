Two Panthers stars could earn major pay increases in NFL season finale

Several NFL players have contract incentives lumped in to help, in theory, drive performance. They might sign a $5 million contract, but if they hit a certain number of yards, win a certain number of games, or score a certain number of touchdowns, they can bump that up to $8 million, potentially.

The Carolina Panthers have a couple of players who could earn incentives in Week 18 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFC South title isn't the only thing on the line this week.

Mike Jackson and Rico Dowdle are the two players who, with excellent performances this week, could earn a nice bonus to their paycheck.

How Mike Jackson can earn an extra $1 million

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) talks to an assistant coach in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Mike Jackson's had a phenomenal year, the first of a new two-year, $14 million contract he signed after one full season following being traded to Carolina. He's up for two separate $500,000 bonuses this week.

Jackson's got four interceptions on the year, so this one's unlikely, but if he somehow intercepts four Baker Mayfield passes, he will earn $500,000, assuming they win. However, if he picks off four passes, there's almost no way the Panthers will lose.

This particular incentive is tied to the team's success as well. If they make the playoffs (which they will with a win) and gets those four interceptions, he'll earn that money. Regardless of team result, if Jackson gets two interceptions, he'll earn a separate $500,000.

How Rico Dowdle can earn more money from Panthers

Rico Dowdle's one-year deal has been an absolute bargain for the Panthers. He's among the league leaders in rushing yards and he's only getting $2.75 million in salary. That can go up this week.

NFL Contract Incentives ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OCGeu1985I — Toad Sports (@ToadSports) December 30, 2025

If he gets seven rushing yards, he will earn another $500,000 on top of his salary, according to the above chart. If he also gets a touchdown, he will collect $250,000 for his overall performance. Both things are fairly likely.

According to FOX Sports, there's another incentive that Dowdle can hit this week. If he passes 1,350 all-purpose yards, the running back will earn $1 million. That is also fairly likely to happen.

