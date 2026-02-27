Carolina Panthers predicted to sign Atlanta Falcons' projected $26 million free agent

With four pending free agents at the position, and with a need for an upgrade, the Carolina Panthers have to address the inside linebacker position this offseason.

It's possible Christian Rozeboom could be back, but he was a total liability in coverage last season and that could lead to Carolina parting ways with the veteran.

In an article predicting one free-agent signing for every team, ESPN's Aaron Schatz has Atlanta Falcons pending free agent linebacker Kaden Elliss landing in Carolina.

"The Panthers could use another inside linebacker to play next to Trevin Wallace, and Elliss had over 100 tackles in each of the past three seasons. He also might be the best blitzing inside linebacker in the league right now, which would give defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero a very interesting option to juice up their pass rush," Schatz wrote.

Why Kaden Ellis makes sense for Panthers

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As Schatz points out, Elliss is a very good blitzing linebacker and a sure tackler, two things the Panthers definitely need. But he would also offer an upgrade in coverage over Rozeboom.

Elliss surrendered a completion rate of 65.7% and a passer rating of 92.9 when targeted last season, and his 63.0 Pro Football Focus coverage grade ranked 27th at the position.

Meanwhile, Rozeboom gave up a completion rate of 72.9% and a passer rating of 88.8, and his putrid 43.4 coverage grade was ranked 72nd among inside linebackers.

As if all that isn't attractive enough, signing Elliss would amount to a massive subtraction from the defense of a division rival.

Spotrac projects Elliss will land a three-year, $26.9 million deal in free agency. The Panthers are in good enough shape financially to afford that with an estimated $12.5 million in cap space, a number that could go up if Carolina makes cuts and/or restructures.