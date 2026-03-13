Carolina Panthers Will Regret Releasing Buccaneers' A'Shawn Robinson

The Carolina Panthers really had no choice but to cut A'Shawn Robinson. The move was going to save them $10.5 million, and after accruing quite the bill in the early stages of free agency, the Panthers had to find money where they could.

The question comes down to, would the Panthers rather keep a solid run defender or put some money towards a superstar linebacker and a very good edge rusher? Most would, and the Panthers did, prefer the latter.

They might regret it, though, especially since Robinson landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Buc A'Shawn Robinson might cause Panthers to regret cutting him

Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) before the game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

A'Shawn Robinson steadily improved year after year. He was vital in holding down the fort even if he was overextended in 2024 when Derrick Brown got hurt. He was great in tandem with Brown in 2025, but now he's gone south.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't waste much time snapping him up out of a thin IDL market. Robinson's release was a significant one for teams who need help up front, and the Bucs worked fast.

"Carolina signed edge-rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd early in the tampering period," Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox explained, noting that Robinson was a natural release candidate because of that.

He continued, "Yet, Robinson was a dependable defender who played a big role in pushing the Panthers into the playoffs. He appeared in all 17 games and racked up 65 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Pro Football Focus ranked 42nd out of 134 qualifying interior defenders this past season."

Knox concluded, "Teams with playoff aspirations should never be in the business of letting good players go. The Panthers will now face one twice in 2026." This rivalry matchup just got a little bit more interested.

Carolina Panthers defensive end A'Shawn Robinson (94) looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

A longtime veteran, Robinson isn't likely to hold a major grudge. He was only with the Panthers for two seasons, so it's not like he was a fan favorite, and his release is a heartbreaking surprise. Most have expected this move for a long time.

But he is a good player, and he'll now get his chances to remind the Panthers that twice this season. The Panthers' guard tandem is pretty good when healthy, but they don't have a center. If they don't find someone who can block Robinson up front, then they truly might regret letting him land in Tampa.