Connections to Dave Canales, Brad Idzik Make Panthers’ Signing of Star FA Possible

It's becoming increasingly likely that the Carolina Panthers will lose veteran running back Rico Dowdle in free agency. The Panthers are letting him test the market, and he wants to be "the guy" somewhere, and after what he did this past season, he deserves that opportunity.

Carolina doesn't seem eager to land another back in free agency, but it would make Bryce Young's life a lot easier if they could. The Panthers need to be a run-first offense, and throwing all of your eggs in the Chuba Hubbard basket could backfire, especially if an injury occurs.

Feature backs are hard to come by these days. Instead, true contenders are looking for ways to create dynamic duos or a strong room of backs that can take on a by-committee approach with very little drop off from the top guy on the depth chart.

Insert Kenneth Walker into the chat

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball against New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are only a few guys out there who would immediately make Carolina's rushing attack one of the most feared in the league. Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker would certainly be one of them. NFL.com writer Nick Shook pegged the Panthers as a possible landing spot for the 25-year-old, along with the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, and Washington Commanders.

Beyond the talent, Shook notes a critical connection to Carolina.

"Canales served on Pete Carroll's staff in Seattle as quarterbacks coach in 2022, Walker's rookie season with the Seahawks, and Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik was also in Seattle in 2022 as an assistant receivers coach before following Canales to Tampa Bay and Carolina. In a huge league that operates in a small world, familiarity often drives new pairings."

The one problem that could get in the way

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan on the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Money. Walker is projected to land a deal somewhere in the neighborhood of $9M per year. It's not an outrageous price to pay for a starting caliber back, but there's a good chance that price gets driven up. Super Bowl contenders will look to pursue him, and I'm sure the Seahawks would love to have him back in the fold. Seattle, by the way, has the sixth-most cap space in the league, so money is not an issue for them. If they want to bring him back, they have the means to do so.

Instead of paying $9M or so per year for Walker, Dan Morgan may opt for a cheap one-year option who can supply depth, while also taking a longer look at Jonathon Brooks and Trevor Etienne.