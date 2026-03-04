Why Kenneth Walker to Panthers Would Be a Costly But Vital Addition

The Seattle Seahawks did not franchise tag Kenneth Walker yesterday. They are also highly unlikely to re-sign him following his Super Bowl MVP performance. Only a handful of players have ever won that award and then changed teams.

The Carolina Panthers aren't likely to go after any high-priced free agents, and Walker is likely to be a high-priced one after a good season and excellent postseason. Should the Panthers go after him now that he's definitely available?

It might seem like overkill for a team with an overfull backfield and little cap space, but the answer is yes. The Panthers should sign Kenneth Walker.

Kenneth Walker would be perfect addition to Panthers' backfield

Kenneth Walker has been among the best players in football at forcing missed tackles the last few years. The Panthers haven't had anyone capable of consistently doing that in a long time.

Their running backs have typically run through defenders, but that is not always sustainable and it's not good for preserving health. If the Panthers had someone who could change paces from Hubbard, like Walker, it would be ideal.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton noted that the Panthers want to run the ball as their offensive identity, but they failed to do that with any sort of success during a lackluster second half to the season.

"The Panthers ran for 110 or more yards in eight of their first nine games, going 5-4 in that stretch. In its last nine contests, which include a playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina eclipsed 100 rushing yards just three times and went 3-6. It lost five of its last seven matchups," he wrote.

With Rico Dowdle, the leading rusher from 2025, set to hit free agency and highly unlikely to come back, the Panthers do have a void that they're seemingly hoping Trevor Etienne and Jonathon Brooks, who is coming off a second tear of the same ACL within 13 months, will fill it.

That is a dangerous game. Dave Canales wants to run the ball and he wants to keep Bryce Young out of difficult down and distances. To do that, the Panthers must not only run the ball but run it well.

Hubbard looked like a shell of himself in 2025 even before he got hurt. It's asking an awful lot for him to replicate his 2024 success and make up for the loss of Dowdle with such question marks behind him.

"The 26-year-old isn't an explosive playmaker in the short passing game, either. Carolina shouldn't trust him to handle the majority of the rushing workload," Moton said of Hubbard.

He concluded, "Walker can provide what Dowdle brought to the Panthers' ground game with strong ball security. He's only fumbled three times in his career and didn't lose any of them."

The Panthers would love for Hubbard to return to form, but that may not happen. If he doesn't, the backup options are a pretty substantial risk, too. Spotrac projects he'll cost about $9 million per year, although that may be conservative.

The Panthers have major holes elsewhere, but adding Walker would honestly complete and perfect their offense, so it has to be a consideration.