Chiefs, Seahawks, Among Teams Poised to Poach Rico Dowdle From Panthers

Rico Dowdle’s breakout season was one of the biggest reasons the Carolina Panthers were able to win the division, but then it wasn’t. The production fell off a cliff towards the end of the season.

Whether that’s due to defenses prioritizing Dowdle more in their scheme or cause of Dave Canales doesn't give him as many carries, it’s in the past, and now Dowdle is an unrestricted free agent for the second year in a row and is looking for a big deal, a deal that likely won’t come from the Panthers.

Panthers GM Dan Morgan was asked about Dowdle at the scouting combine last week, and Morgan gave a pretty down-the-middle answer, saying “the door is open for Rico to come back".

With a potential departure looming, anticipation of Dowdle’s next destination is building, and Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano gave his list of five destinations that would suit Rico Dowdle the best.

On that list are some of the premier teams in the NFL, including the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. The other destinations on Fabiano’s list were the Kansas City Chiefs, the Washington Commanders, the Denver Broncos, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As far as how it affects next season, the Panthers have three of those five teams on the 2026 schedule: the Seahawks, Broncos, and Steelers.

The Best and Worst Destinations for the Panthers If Dowdle Departs

Even with the Broncos and Steelers on next season’s schedule, Dowdle ideally leaves the Panthers to go play in the AFC, where the Panthers won’t have to go against him as frequently as they would if Dowdle signed with Seattle or Washington.

The worst destination long term for Carolina would be if Dowdle leaves for the Seahawks. Seattle is the most interesting fit as far as Dowdle being able to thrive.

This, of course, would happen if Seattle can't lock in a long-term deal with Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, who will most certainly get a huge deal and maybe even reset the running back market whether he stays or departs.

Kansas City is another interesting one, and one that seems more likely since Notre Dame RB Jeremiah Love definitely isn't falling to the 9th overall pick after his stellar combine performance. The Panthers also won't see the Chiefs next season, so at least in the short term, the Panthers' defense won't have to line up against him next year in this case.

What Dowdles Departure Will Mean For the Panthers

Dowdle's departure isn't ideal, but it shouldn't be the end of the world for the Panthers. Chuba Hubbard is still under contract and has the coaching staff and front office behind him, while there's some other young talent with high upside, especially in Jonathon Brooks (if he can stay healthy).

If Carolina can keep some offensive line pieces and get through fall camp healthy, the running back room shouldn't take as much of a hit as most would think with a 1000-yard rusher potentially departing.