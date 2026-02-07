David Tepper Clears the Air About What Really Happened in the Jacksonville Drink Toss

Not all that long ago, the Carolina Panthers were viewed as the laughing stock of football. Constant turnover at the head coach position, quarterback, and even the front office. It created this narrative that team owner David Tepper was too "hands-on" with the organization, which made him an unpopular guy in the Carolinas.

Then, in late January of 2023, Tepper took out his frustration and was caught on video throwing a drink that only had a little crushed ice left in it in the direction of a Jaguars fan who had been barking at him and toward the box he was in.

Two years later, Tepper finally spoke on the situation, explaining exactly what happened during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show.

"Our guy was knocked out on the field and the people told me to get our player off the field..



I was walking away and then I threw the ice..



“I was very calm during that game. In Jacksonville, the way it’s set up in the box is they can get on a chair and lean into your box. In that case, I was walking away, and then somebody, our player Marquis Haynes, got knocked out on the field. The people were harassing us the whole game just harassing, harassing, harassing. And I was just like walk away, walk away, walk away. The guy basically said get your freakin’ player off the field. Our guys is knocked out on the field. I was walking out of the thing because I couldn’t take it anymore, and then just (threw the ice). As you know, these are like your kids. As an owner, you see the relationship. And last night you saw Tet (McMillan) coming around back and hugging us, you try to have that relationship with your players. It’s your family. You’re supposed to care about your family.”

Narratives are easily created when there is very little known information, and honestly, it may have helped if this had been explained much sooner.

Tepper has done a lot of great charitable work in the community, always showing support for his players, and has helped, to some degree, patch up some relationships with guys like Steve Smith Sr. and Cam Newton. Has he always handled things the right way? No, but no owner (or person) is perfect. He didn't toss the drink because he couldn't handle losing or his emotions. He was sticking up for his player, who was lying on the ground injured.

