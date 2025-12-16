Despite growth, it may be time for Panthers to fire Ejiro Evero

On paper, and via the eye test, the Carolina Panthers have a much better defense than they've had maybe in the last two years. This year's unit might be the best in the Ejiro Evero era.

After giving up the most points in NFL history last year, the Panthers are middle of the pack, which is a huge step up. In most metrics, they're at least somewhat better than last year.

But based on some advanced metrics, this defense is still lacking in a big way, and it may be time to pull the plug on the Evero experiment.

Ejiro Evero's time with Panthers probably should be up

Here's where the Panthers rank in defensive stats this year:

17th in yards per game

17th in passing yards per game

16th in rushing yards per game

14th in points per game

That's a huge step up from the following last season:

32nd in yards per game (only team over 400 average)

23rd in passing yards per game

32nd in rushing yards per game (next-closest team was almost 40 yards back, and Panthers allowed over 3,000 rushing yards)

32nd in points per game (only team over 28, and they allowed 31.4)

It is so much better this year, but the advanced metrics paint an uglier picture. Taking the full three years, the Panthers have not had a remotely good defense under Evero.

Over Ejiro Evero's now almost 3 full years as Panthers DC, the Panthers rank:



31st in EPA/play

30th in success rate

28th in EPA/dropback

26th in dropback success rate

32nd in EPA/rush

32nd in rush defense success rate

32nd, 32nd and 31st in pressure rate — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) December 15, 2025

Much of this stems from a lack of pressure. Across the three seasons, the Panthers have ranked dead last twice in pressure rate. This year, they're 31st. They cannot pressure the quarterback, and that's maybe the biggest prerequisite to good defense.

It's not for a lack of trying on the front office's part. Evero has had Brian Burns, Yetur-Gross Matos, Frankie Luvu, Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Wonnum, A'Shawn Robinson, Nic Scourton, Pat Jones, and Princely Umanmielen across those three seasons to rush the passer from the edge.

Most of those players aren't that good, but the point is, Evero's had bodies thrown at the problem. And aside from the edge, there are other ways to get pressure. There are stunts, blitzes, and more, but none of what Evero is doing is working.

The continuity he brought to the table this year probably helped (with Derrick Brown's return) improve the unit, but if they're really going to take the next step, they may need a new coordinator.

