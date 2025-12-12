Panthers could get huge boost in must-win game after Saints injury update

Alvin Kamara had over 100 scrimmage yards against the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. The star running back has had a rough year, but that was one of just two games in which he reached that yardage threshold.

And while he wasn't terribly efficient on the ground and the Panthers did not lose because of their defensive performance, he's still a major threat that tends to destroy the Panthers.

For his career, he has 922 rushing yards at 4.7 yards per clip and eight touchdowns against Carolina. He's also tacked on 454 receiving yards and a touchdown in 14 games against the Panthers.

So the fact that he's still not practicing and probably won't play this Sunday probably allows Ejiro Evero and the Panthers' defense to breathe a sigh of relief.

Alvin Kamara injury update is good news for the Panthers

The Panthers are 7-6 and in first place in the NFC South right now. Fans probably shouldn't be sweating a matchup with the 3-10 New Orleans Saints, especially after the Panthers' bye week.

But they are, and understandably so. These Panthers tend to lose games they shouldn't, and they tend to lose when you expect them to win. They've lost more than 10 games in a row when favored, and they're favored this week.

They already lost to the Saints in Charlotte, so asking this team to go into New Orleans and take what is essentially a must-win contest is no small thing.

But the Saints not having Alvin Kamara will help tilt the odds in the Panthers' favor. Per the injury report, Kamara hasn't practiced all week after missing last week's game, so he's probably not going to play.

The Saints employed Tyler Shough a lot in the run game last week en route to a victory over Tampa Bay, but the Panthers have been pretty solid against QBs running this season. Their run defense overall has been pretty stout, and the fact that Kamara isn't going to play in all likelihood only helps.

Shough torched the Panthers' secondary in Week 10, so that will need to be avoided, but the Panthers may face a less talented Saints offense this time.

