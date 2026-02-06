Even After HOF Berth, Luke Kuechly Showed What Made Him Truly Special

It's official. After a silly snub in year one on the ballot, Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly is a Hall of Famer. He joined a five-man class that will be enshrined in Canton and NFL immortality.

This is not remotely surprising. Though he only played seven seasons, which was unfortunate for the Panthers and the NFL as a whole, he was unrivaled in those seven seasons. He might be the best linebacker to ever do it.

The Hall of Fame is the pinnacle of individual achievement. Winning a Defensive Player of the Year award, which Kuechly did, is a tremendous individual honor within a team sport, but nothing rivals making the Hall of Fame. It sets a player apart.

But for Kuechly, all he wanted to do after being inducted was talk about football as a team sport and give credit to his teammates, even citing Drew Brees' receivers as a big reason he made the Hall.

He said, "You're just so fortunate to have been part of good teams, great organizations, and I think that's a big part of why we're all up here. We had great teammates. Drew had great receivers, he had great coaches."

He added that Larry Fitzgerald had the benefit of being thrown the ball by Kurt Warner, another Hall of Famer. Kuechly even shouted out the long snappers and the holders who helped Adam Viniatieri.

"The reason that we're up here is because we had great teams, we had great teammates, and we had great coaches that highlighted what we did really well, and I think without them, we're not in the same position," he concluded.

Kuechly is absolutely selling himself short. Ron Rivera was a fine coach and a good defensive mind, but he benefited from having Kuechly so much more than Kuechly benefited from his coach. Sure, having Thomas Davis in the middle with Kuechly helped, but it helped Davis a whole lot more.

Kuechly was an unbelievable talent, and that is the main reason he's in the Hall of Fame now. But he was also a really good person and a fantastic teammate, which is evident by the literal first things he has said since making the Hall. He gave credit to everyone but himself.

