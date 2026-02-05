How and Why to Watch NFL Honors for Carolina Panthers Tonight

The NFL Honors is tonight, and while no Carolina Panthers player is battling it out for MVP (only one has ever done that) or Coach of the Year, there are still reasons to tune in. For starters, it's a big celebration of football, our beloved sport.

But even from a team-specific angle, there are two good reasons you should tune in tonight. Here's why and how to do just that.

Why to watch NFL Honors for the Carolina Panthers

There are two good reasons to watch NFL Honors if you're a Carolina Panthers fan. There might be three, depending on which type of Panthers fan you are.

Everyone should be watching for Tetairoa McMillan. He's up for AP Rookie of the Year. He is the favorite to win by a landslide, but stranger things have happened. It certainly doesn't feel like a foregone conclusion.

The second reason is Luke Kuechly. He's up for the Hall of Fame. Again, he is very likely to earn his honor, but he was snubbed last year. With new HOF voting rules, only a few can actually get in.

So while Kuechly seems like a shoo-in, this is also far from guaranteed. It's a much safer bet, but there's still no certainty with any of this.

The third reason depends on if you are a Panthers fan who doubles as a UNC fan. If you are, then you should watch to find out if Tar Heels legend Drake Maye wins MVP. He's not the favorite against Matthew Stafford, but he's got a good argument.

How to watch the show

How to watch the 2026 NFL Honors:

Place: Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, California

Time: 9:00 pm ET on Thursday, February 5

Channels: NBC, NFL Network

Streaming: Fubo (Stream Free Now)

NBC is free over the air with an antenna. The NFL Honors can also be viewed on Peacock and NFL+. Both of those have a subscription cost, as does Fubo. However, first-time users can get a free trial of Fubo, which serves as a live TV surrogate.

