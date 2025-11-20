Expect Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young to go off against the 49ers on MNF
If you look at Bryce Young's career game log, you'd be hard-pressed to find two spectacular starts in a row. He's been able to string together good outings consecutively plenty of times, but the follow-up to a huge performance is usually significantly worse.
However, the recipe is there for him to follow up his career-best day with another very good outing. The San Francisco 49ers have a bad pass defense, and this is shaping up to be a high-scoring affair that the Carolina Panthers will need a lot of offensive output to win.
Young and Dave Canales have probably, finally, hopefully figured out what works in the passing game. Facing the number one passing defense last week, the Panthers opened up the playbook, dialed up deep shots, and moved Tetairoa McMillan all over the field to get advantageous looks.
It worked, and there's no reason to think the Panthers will stray from that plan. They will probably not throw it 45 times and for 448 yards, but the passing game will have success. Rico Dowdle will also probably be better, especially because it behooves the Panthers to keep Christian McCaffrey off the field.
However, they can't just force Dowdle into the defense and hope they grind the clock that way. They have to take advantage of one of the best matchups they'll get through the air, and I truly believe they will. Canales is coaching for his team's playoff lives (and maybe to stay off the hot seat), and Young still hasn't totally secured his future.
More games like last week will go a long way towards that, though, and this is literally the perfect matchup to have one. Try as they might, the Panthers will struggle to slow down the 49ers, especially McCaffrey and George Kittle with a mediocre linebacker corps potentially missing two starters.
So on offense, the Panthers will need points, and the best way to get them against this defense is through the air. McMillan will be a tough guard as usual, and if Xavier Legette can keep the momentum going, Young could have a field day to the tune of 25/36 passing for 311 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.
