NFL experts show there might be good reason to pick Panthers over 49ers

If the Panthers can tap into this advantage, they can beat the 49ers.

Zach Roberts

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) hands the ball off in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are coming off a big win, which inevitably means there's going to be some sort of come-down. This is what happened in Week 10, and they lost an embarrassing contest to the New Orleans Saints.

Combine that with the fact that they're going on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers, a potential playoff team, in prime time on Monday Night Football, and it starts to look like the Panthers' good vibes are going to end.

One insider may not agree, though, and believes there are some good reasons to think the Panthers can come out victorious.

Why the Panthers might actually win vs 49ers

The Carolina Panthers have typically won on the back of their running game. Rico Dowdle has arguably been the reason they beat the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, and Green Bay Packers. Some other wins have been because of the defense.

Only once has Carolina won through the air, but it just so happens to be their most recent win. With that formula, they can, according to Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, keep the game close and possibly come out on top.

Davenport wrote, "That the Panthers are 6-5 after 11 weeks is one of the more surprising records in the league this year. But here's an even bigger surprise: Carolina is 7-4 against the spread." The 49ers are touchdown favorites in this one.

"While the 49ers have impressed with their resilience in the face of a never-ending onslaught of injuries, the team has the third-worst defensive success rate in the league," Davenport continued. "The Niners have allowed 306 passing yards and 3.5 passing touchdowns per game with a completion percentage against north of 75 percent over the last month."

Davenport says that Bryce Young will keep this one close. And if we've learned anything over the last few seasons, it's that Young can steal wins in those close contests. He can also be blown out, but he has the most game-winning drives among all QBs since entering the league. If it's close, it's a very winnable contest for Young and the Panthers.

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

