Five questions ahead of Buccaneers vs. Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have their biggest game of the season coming up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 16.

The game will determine who is in the driver's seat for the division for the final two weeks of the season. With such an important matchup on the horizon, we spoke with Tampa Bay Buccaneers On SI contributor Collin Haalboom to learn more about the Bucs' current state of affairs.

Why have the Buccaneers been struggling in recent weeks?

It's difficult to diagnose the cause for the Buccaneers' struggles of late because if anything, they've gotten quite a bit healthier than they were earlier in the season. There are certainly a number of different issues plaguing the team at this time, including the defense, but the biggest reason for the Bucs' recent struggles stem from the fact that Baker Mayfield has not looked like the player he was through the first six weeks of the season.

For whatever reason, Mayfield has lacked the pocket poise, patience, and accuracy he showed earlier in the year, and he hasn't been able to put points on the board when his team needs them most because of it.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield looks on against the Atlanta Falcons. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

What is the one thing people should know about the Bucs that cannot be found in a box score?

The 2025 Buccaneers have been absolutely ravaged by injury. 13 different starters, on both sides of the ball, have missed multiple games this season due to injury.

And although that's just the way it goes in the NFL, there's no denying that the turnstile of players at key positions has had a significant impact on the team demonstrating chemistry in any phase, and ultimately, caused them to struggle much more than anticipated as the year has gone on.

What is one matchup you are looking forward to in the game?

Jaycee Horn vs. Mike Evans. Horn remains one of the league's most talented cornerbacks, and it's been a treat to see what he's capable of when he's fully healthy and in the lineup. Although Evans was out with a broken collarbone for Weeks 7-14, he came back with a vengeance vs. the Falcons in Week 15.

Two long, aggressive, and supremely talented athletes like Mike Evans and Jaycee Horn battling it out on the perimeter with a division title on the line? That should be appointment viewing for any football fan.

If the Bucs were to win, what would be the reason why?

I think it comes down to the Buccaneers' getting a better version of Baker Mayfield. If Baker can remain poised in the pocket, get through at least a couple of progressions when needed, and ultimately deliver the football with accuracy and anticipation, there's no reason why the Buccaneers can't win this game on the road.

With all of his best skill position players back healthy and in the lineup (for just the second time all year) Mayfield has no excuse but to put up enough points to win this football game.

What's your prediction for the game?

I think after the team's embarrassing defeat vs. the Falcons last week, the Bucs offense finally clicks on all cylinders and the team finds a way to steal a crucial divisional game in Carolina. Buccaneers 31 Panthers 28

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers should kick tires on recently-released edge rusher

Dave Canales reacts to report NFL admitted blown call vs. Panthers

Panthers net Christian Rozeboom replacement in 2026 mock draft