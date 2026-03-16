Grading Every Panthers' Signing of the First Week of Free Agency

It's only been one week, but the Carolina Panthers have signed quite a few players to new deals in free agency. They have addressed quite a few holes. How well did they do? Here's a grade for every major signing they made during that first week.

Jaelan Phillips: B-

The Jaelan Phillips signing fills a huge need and will likely transform the defense. Nic Scourton will have a good year because of it, as will Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. It's really costly, though. $30 million a year for a player with a career high of 8.5 sacks (his rookie season) is steep. Signing Devin Lloyd for cheap makes up for it, but we're grading individually here.

Kenny Pickett: B

All the Panthers needed to do here was sign someone who was better, younger, and more athletic than Andy Dalton. They did that. Zach Wilson is probably better, younger, and more athletic than Kenny Pickett, but Pickett does have a ton of starting experience that helps make this a fairly good signing.

Devin Lloyd: A+

Signing Devin Lloyd for $15 million a year after his projections were a minimum of $20 million is an incredible steal. It feels almost impossible, but Dan Morgan pulled it off. Lloyd fills a massive hole, and he does it by bringing a well-rounded game that will improve every aspect of Carolina's improving defense.

Isaiah Simmons: A

Isaiah Simmons being back isn't really noteworthy. Re-signing special teamers to one-year deals usually doesn't mean a thing. However, Isaiah Simmons was special during his brief tenure with the Panthers, and they were incredibly wise to bring him back.

John Metchie: B

The Panthers could've and should've signed someone like JuJu Smith-Schuster to be their WR4 who could push for Xavier Legette's spot. However, John Metchie is Bryce Young's former college teammate, and one of his best, so if that rapport can translate to the NFL, this could end up being a steal. It's a low-risk, high-reward signing, but Metchie has so far been an NFL bust.

Stone Forsythe: D

Stone Forsythe is a depth piece and a Yosh Nijman replacement as the swing tackle. He's on a cheap, one-year deal. Still, the Panthers could do better than a person who allowed the most sacks in the NFL. It's not clear what they see in him, even as a backup.

Luke Fortner: A-

Luke Fortner is a really good signing. He was a very solid pass protector and a capable starting center last year. He will start this year for the Panthers, and he might be at least as good as Cade Mays if not better. The Panthers may regret not signing him for more years at a low AAV, though.

Rasheed Walker: A

The Panthers went out and landed arguably the best left tackle on the market to replace Ikem Ekwonu. They also managed to get Rasheed Walker for just $10 million a year, which is a steal. The only downside is that it's a one-year deal. At that salary, a two or three-year deal would've been one of the best deals of free agency.